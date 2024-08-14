Noise Buds N1 Pro were launched in India on Wednesday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and claim to offer a total battery life of up to 60 hours. They also support Instacharge fast-charging technology that is said to offer 200 minutes of playback with a 10 minute charge. The earphones pack 11mm drivers and connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3 and HyperSync technology that is said to facilitate seamless pairing.

Noise Buds N1 Pro Price in India, Availability

The Noise Buds N1 Pro will be available in India at a launch price of Rs. 1,499. Interested buyers can get the earphones exclusively on Amazon by the end of this month, according to the company. The earphones will eventually be available on the gonoise.com website as well. They are offered in four colourways — Chrome Black, Chrome Beige, Chrome Green, and Chrome Purple.

Noise Buds N1 Pro Specifications, Features

The Noise Buds N1 Pro sport 11mm drivers and carry a quad mic setup backed by environmental noise cancellation (ENC) which will likely offer clear calls. The TWS earphones come with a chrome and metallic finish and support up to 32dB ANC as well as touch controls.

Noise Buds N1 Pro support up to 40ms low latency that is claimed to reduce lags between audio and visual outputs of a game or streaming content. These earphones support dual pairing and HyperSync technology that is said to ensure fast and seamless pairing. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and have a wake and pair feature which connects easily to already paired devices when the earphones are taken out of the storage case.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 60 hours on a single charge, including the charging case. With Instacharge support, 10 minutes of fast charging is said to provide users a playback time of up to 200 minutes. The earphones come with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

