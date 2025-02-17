Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules to Ease Reporting, Enforce Compliance; COAI Slams Penalties for Operators

TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules to Ease Reporting, Enforce Compliance; COAI Slams Penalties for Operators

Telecom operators must act on complaints within five days instead of 30 days, according to the latest norms laid down by the TRAI.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2025 18:11 IST
TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules to Ease Reporting, Enforce Compliance; COAI Slams Penalties for Operators

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto

Telcos must also allow users to opt out of receiving all promotional messages

Highlights
  • TRAI's second amendment to the TCCCPR was published on February 12
  • It is now easier for customers to lodge complaints with operators
  • Subscribers can now report unsolicted calls, messages within 7 days
Advertisement

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently amended its regulations designed to curb unsolicited spam calls and promotional messages from unregistered telemarketers (UTMs), while increasing penalties for spammers, and operators to fail to comply with regulations. The amendment to the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, was  implemented after a consultation process that sought stakeholders' views on changes to existing regulations. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has criticised the updated rules, including the penalty on service providers.

TRAI's New Norms Ease Spam Reporting, Reduce Compliance Time

As part of the second amendment to the TCCCPR, the TRAI has increased the complaint window from three days to seven days, and customers will be able to report spam calls and texts without having registered their preferences. Telecom operators must act on complaints within five days instead of 30 days, and take action against a sender if they receive five complaints in 10 days (instead of 10 complaints in seven days).

Telcos must also allow users to opt out of receiving all promotional messages, and the TRAI says that message headers must now include "-P","-S","-T","-G" to help customers identify promotional, service, transactional, and government messages, respectively.

Potential spammers must also be identified by operators, using SMS and call pattern analysis, as well as 'honeypots'. Access providers must also ensure full traceability of messages from senders to recipients, according to the TRAI's latest amendment to the TCCCPR.

According to the latest regulatory amendment, telecom providers must take action against repeat offenders, barring outgoing services for 15 days for the first violation and a one-year disconnection of services for subsequent offences. Operators will also need to ensure that spammers do not use 10-digit numbers for telemarketing — TRAI regulations require 140 series and 1600 series numbers to be used for promotional and transactional/ service calls, respectively.

The TRAI has also announced stringent penalties for telecom operators for non-compliance. The first violation will invite a penalty of Rs. 2 lakh, while the second and subsequent instances will result in Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh fines, respectively. Senders and telemarketers will need to provide a security deposit, which will be forfeit if the TRAI's norms are violated.

COAI Says TRAI Amendment Issued Without Addressing Issues

In a statement shared with Gadgets 360 on Monday, the COAI said the TRAI's amendment of the TCCCPR was issued "without addressing all relevant issues." Telecom operators had asked the regulator to regulate telemarketer. The COAI also complained that (OTT) service providers were not regulated, claiming that the number of unsolicited communications had seen a "significant increase" on OTT apps.

"[...]it is also concerning that the authority has substantially increased the penalty to be imposed over the TSPs. COAI had submitted that Financial Disincentives (FDs) on TSPs, being only intermediary in this process, do not serve any purpose and have failed to address the issue in TRAI's all attempts to curb UCC. Instead, if at all these penalties are required, it should be directed to TM-D or the PEs who are actual originators and beneficiaries of the commercial communications," said SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: TRAI, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Spam Calls
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Vision Pro to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features by April

Related Stories

TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules to Ease Reporting, Enforce Compliance; COAI Slams Penalties for Operators
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Mini May Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Tipped to Launch in H1 2025
  2. Vivo V50 With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price, Availability Revealed
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Gets a New Colour Option in India
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch Date Set; Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design Leaked
  6. Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where it Online?
  8. COAI Slams Penalties for Operators After TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules
  9. iPhone 17 Series May Arrive With This Display Upgrade Across All Models
  10. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Rear Camera Module Layout Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Released as Refreshed Dimensity 6300 Chipset: Specifications
  2. FAST Telescope Reveals Emission Properties of Three Long-Period Pulsars in New Study
  3. Dubai’s Crypto Regulator Alerts Investors on New Memecoins Flooding Market 
  4. Instagram Exploring Dislike Button for Comments, with Potential Impact on Ranking Algorithms
  5. Libra Memecoin Backed by Argentina's President Javier Milei Sparks Rug Pull Concerns: All Details
  6. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon; to Run on Snapdragon X Series CPUs
  7. NASA's SLS Block 1B Brings Enhanced Payload Capacity for Artemis IV
  8. Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege
  9. A Neptune-Like Exoplanet Is Racing Through Space at Record Speed
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features by April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »