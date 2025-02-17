Apple Vision Pro could reportedly get artificial intelligence (AI) features with an upcoming update. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to add Apple Intelligence features to the augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) headset with the visionOS 2.4 update, which is expected to be rolled out globally in April. Notably, a report last year claimed that the wearable device will be upgraded with AI features in 2025. Alongside, the headset is also expected to get an upgraded guest mode and a new spatial content app with the update.

Apple Intelligence Reportedly Coming to Vision Pro

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in a report that Apple Intelligence features could be available to users by April, when the visionOS 2.4 update is expected to be shipped. Citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter, the report claimed that the new features could be rolled out in a developer beta update as soon as this week.

Gurman claimed that the AI features with the upcoming update will include the Writing Tools, Genmojis, and the Image Playground app. It appears that other features will not be available to users immediately, and they might be added with future updates. Interestingly, this is the first time the tech giant has expanded Apple Intelligence to its larger ecosystem. Since its launch, the AI features have only been available on select iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models.

As per the report, the decision to expand the AI features to the Apple Vision Pro was taken as the device is powered by an M2 chipset and features 16GB of RAM, which is considered enough to support on-device AI processing.

The first set of Apple Intelligence features will reportedly not include the AI-powered Siri. In a separate report, Gurman claimed that the virtual assistant is facing software bugs and engineering issues, and the AI features are not working consistently. As a result, the enhanced Siri could witness a delayed release.

Apart from AI, the Apple Vision Pro will reportedly also get an upgraded guest mode that will allow users to manage access and apps directly via their iPhone. Additionally, a new spatial content app is also expected to debut that will support 3D images and panoramas.