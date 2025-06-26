Technology News
English Edition
  Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits

The new Vi Max Family Plan costs Rs. 871 and supports two connections, including a primary and a secondary number.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2025 19:17 IST
Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits

Photo Credit: Vi

The new plan includes unlimited night data between 12am and 6am

Highlights
  • Users can add up to six more secondary members
  • The plan offers unlimited 5G connectivity in select Indian cities
  • It includes unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls
Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Vi Max Family Plan in the country. The new postpaid plan offers two connections, including a primary and a secondary number, and comes with a bundled Netflix Basic subscription. Users also get access to other OTT platforms and a total monthly data of 120GB with data rollover benefits. The plan offers unlimited 5G connectivity in select Indian cities. Vi is also offering ‘Choice' benefits with the plan that allows users to select access to one entertainment platform of their choice and one travel or security benefit.

New Vi Max Family Plan Price, Benefits

The new Vi Max Family Plan is priced at Rs. 871. It offers a total data allowance of 120GB, where the primary user gets 70GB of data. The secondary number is allotted 40GB of data, and the remaining 10GB can be shared among both members. The Bundled Netflix subscription allows the primary user to enjoy a free Netflix Basic plan.

Notably, the new Rs. 871 Vi Max Family Plan will come with data rollover benefits for up to 400GB (200GB for each member). Between 12am and 6am, the members on this plan will be able to enjoy unlimited data. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 3,000 free SMS per month.

The Rs. 871 Vi Max Family Plan offers two additional benefits as part of Vi's ‘Choice' proposition. For entertainment, users can choose access to any one OTT platform from options like Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Fancode, and more through the Vi Movies & TV app. They can also choose between a free 12-month subscription to Norton Mobile Security for their device or the EaseMyTrip Travel Benefit, which offers discounts on flight tickets.

Users can add up to six more secondary members to the Rs. 871 Vi Max Family Plan at the cost of Rs. 299 for each additional number. All members will get unlimited local, STD and national roaming call benefits and 40GB of free data.

The plan supports unlimited 5G connectivity in select cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, Chandigarh and Bengaluru, Vi said in a press release.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits
