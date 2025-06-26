Technology News
iPhone 16 Available at Rs. 68,400 With Cashback Offer, Making It a Great Deal

Apple launched the iPhone 16 in September 2024 at Rs. 79,990 for the base model with 128GB of storage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 June 2025 18:12 IST
iPhone 16 Available at Rs. 68,400 With Cashback Offer, Making It a Great Deal

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 is available in five colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 is available for Rs. 68,400, thanks to a cashback offer
  • Customers will need to use eligible bank cards to complete their purchase
  • Users don't need to trade in their older phone to avail of the discount
iPhone 16 was launched in September 2024, and the price of the company's latest smartphone has dropped under the Rs. 70,000 mark, without exchanging an older smartphone. Customers with eligible bank cards can avail of a Rs. 4,000 instant cashback, while exchanging an older smartphone can lower the price of the handset. It's worth noting that the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, which is scheduled to kick off next month, could also bring similar (or better) discounts on the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Price in India, Availability

The iPhone 16 is currently available at Rs. 72,400 in India via authorised resellers, which is lower than its launch price of Rs. 79,900. However, customers who use an Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank cards can avail of a Rs. 4,000 cashback offer, which brings the price of the handset down to Rs. 68,400.

If you have an older iPhone or Android smartphone to trade in, you can trade it in to lower the final cost of your purchase. The final purchase amount will depend on the smartphone you are trading in, and the condition it is in. The iPhone 16 is available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options.

iPhone 16 Features, Specifications

Launched in September 2024, the iPhone 16 is powered by the company's A18 chip along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It supports various Apple Intelligence features that have been rolled out in several regions, including India. The handset has two rear cameras, a 48-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Apple says the handset supports its second generation Photographic Styles filters.

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also features the Action Button that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023. The handset runs on iOS 18, and it will receive an update to iOS 26 later this year. It packs a 3,561mAh battery and can be charged via a USB Type-C cable or a MagSafe charger.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Price in India, iPhone 16 Discounts, iPhone Discounts, iPhone, Apple
Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch

iPhone 16 Available at Rs. 68,400 With Cashback Offer, Making It a Great Deal
