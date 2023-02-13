Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details

Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details

Vi is extending the offers to users who recharge on the Vi app until February 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 February 2023 19:24 IST
Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio is running the offers for a limited time, however it has not mentioned the last date

Highlights
  • Jio is extending offers to people who recharge on or after February 10
  • All respective Jio coupons will be credited to the user’s MyJio app
  • Vi is offering benefits to users on recharge of Rs. 299 and above

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have announced several prepaid recharge offers, especially around the Valentine's Day week. The newly introduced offer from Vodafone Idea is only reedemable through recharge using the Vi app until February 14. Meanwhile, Jio customers who recharge on or after February 10 will be able to avail one of the extended Valentine's Day special offers. The Jio users will be eligible for the benefits, and all coupons will be rewarded on the MyJio app. These offers are only available for a limited time, and Jio has not specified an end date.

In an official tweet, Vodafone Idea announced the Valentine's Day special offer. All the Vi users who recharge with Rs. 299 or higher plans on or before February 14 will receive 5GB of additional data for free. However, it is important to keep in mind that the 5GB additional data will only be valid for a period of 28 days. Meanwhile, on recharge plans between Rs. 199 and Rs. 299, users will receive 2GB of additional data for free with a 28-days validity. As previously stated, this offer is only available to the users who recharge using the Vi app until February 14.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has also announced special offers for its customers. Interestingly, the telecom company has not finalised the end date to avail the offers. Valentine's Day benefits from Reliance Jio customers will be available on the Rs. 349, Rs. 899, and Rs. 2999 recharge plans.

According to the announcement, all the registered Jio customers who complete their recharge on or after February 10 will be eligible for some added benefits for an unspecified period of time. As previously stated, all coupons will be redeemed through the MyJio app and the vouchers would be obtainable 72 hours after the recharge is processed. The coupons will be valid for redeeming for 30 days.

The Jio Valentine's promotion offer will provide four additional benefits to users who recharge with Rs. 349, Rs. 899, or Rs. 2999 plan using the MyJio app. The benefits include an additional 12GB of 4G data, an Ixigo offer with Rs. 750 off flight bookings worth Rs. 4500 or more, a Ferns & Petals discount of Rs. 150 on the minimum purchase of Rs. 799 and a free McDonald's burger worth Rs.105 on spending at least Rs. 199 at the shop.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Jio, Valentine’s Day Offers
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone Subscription Service, Apple Pay Later Financial Services Delayed: Mark Gurman
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

Related Stories

Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G First Impressions: Many Upgrades, One Downgrade
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Bags TENAA Certification, Other Models Also Surface
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Be Launched in India at This Price
  5. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  7. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Design, Storage Options, Colourways Tipped: All Details
  8. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  9. Here's How to Get iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus at Up to Rs. 43,000 Discount
  10. These Samsung Galaxy Z Series, S Series Phones Are Now Getting One UI 5.1
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More Receiving One UI 5.1 Update: Reports
  2. Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details
  3. iPhone Subscription Service, Apple Pay Later Financial Services Delayed: Mark Gurman
  4. EA to Sign $588 Million-Licensing Deal With Premier League as Former FIFA Franchise Looks to Reinvent: Report
  5. India Working With G20 Members to Create SOP for Cryptocurrencies: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Launch, May Sport 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Display
  7. Microsoft to Preview AI Features Inspired by ChatGPT for Word, PowerPoint and Outlook: Report
  8. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Design, Storage Options, Colourways Tipped Ahead of February 26 Launch
  9. The Night Manager Indian Adaptation Featured on John Le Carre Book Cover
  10. Internet Explorer to Be Permanently Deactivated on Windows 10 via Microsoft Edge Update on February 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.