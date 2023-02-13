Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have announced several prepaid recharge offers, especially around the Valentine's Day week. The newly introduced offer from Vodafone Idea is only reedemable through recharge using the Vi app until February 14. Meanwhile, Jio customers who recharge on or after February 10 will be able to avail one of the extended Valentine's Day special offers. The Jio users will be eligible for the benefits, and all coupons will be rewarded on the MyJio app. These offers are only available for a limited time, and Jio has not specified an end date.

In an official tweet, Vodafone Idea announced the Valentine's Day special offer. All the Vi users who recharge with Rs. 299 or higher plans on or before February 14 will receive 5GB of additional data for free. However, it is important to keep in mind that the 5GB additional data will only be valid for a period of 28 days. Meanwhile, on recharge plans between Rs. 199 and Rs. 299, users will receive 2GB of additional data for free with a 28-days validity. As previously stated, this offer is only available to the users who recharge using the Vi app until February 14.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has also announced special offers for its customers. Interestingly, the telecom company has not finalised the end date to avail the offers. Valentine's Day benefits from Reliance Jio customers will be available on the Rs. 349, Rs. 899, and Rs. 2999 recharge plans.

According to the announcement, all the registered Jio customers who complete their recharge on or after February 10 will be eligible for some added benefits for an unspecified period of time. As previously stated, all coupons will be redeemed through the MyJio app and the vouchers would be obtainable 72 hours after the recharge is processed. The coupons will be valid for redeeming for 30 days.

The Jio Valentine's promotion offer will provide four additional benefits to users who recharge with Rs. 349, Rs. 899, or Rs. 2999 plan using the MyJio app. The benefits include an additional 12GB of 4G data, an Ixigo offer with Rs. 750 off flight bookings worth Rs. 4500 or more, a Ferns & Petals discount of Rs. 150 on the minimum purchase of Rs. 799 and a free McDonald's burger worth Rs.105 on spending at least Rs. 199 at the shop.

