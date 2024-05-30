Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces Prepaid Plans With Free Nexflix Subscription: See Price, Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces Prepaid Plans With Free Nexflix Subscription: See Price, Validity

Users purchasing these prepaid plans will get access to the Netflix Basic plan.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2024 17:49 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces Prepaid Plans With Free Nexflix Subscription: See Price, Validity

Photo Credit: Vi

Users with existing Netflix accounts can also link it with the Vodafone Idea (Vi) plan

Highlights
  • The Netflix plan will remain active for the duration of the prepaid plan
  • Once the plan is purchased, users should connect their Netflix account
  • The Netflix Basic plan offers content on one device at 720p resolution
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) introduced new prepaid plans that offer a free Netflix subscription on Wednesday. The telecom service provider is bundling a free Netflix Basic plan with specific prepaid recharges for the entire duration of the plan's validity. The plans will also offer the usual telecom benefits including daily internet data balance, free unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS per day. Notably, last year telecom operators Airtel and Jio also announced similar Netflix bundled recharge plans for their respective subscribers.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid plan with free Netflix subscription: Price and validity

There are two recharge plans that prepaid subscribers of Vi can purchase to avail of a free Netflix subscription. The Netflix bundle starts at Rs. 998 which offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, and a Netflix Basic subscription for 70 days. This plan is available in all circles except Gujarat and Mumbai. Users in Gujarat and Mumbai will have to pay Rs. 1,099 for the same offer.

The second recharge plan is priced at Rs. 1,399 which offers unlimited calling, 100 free SMS per day, 2.5GB data per day, and the Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid plan with free Netflix subscription: Details

Both users who already have an existing Netflix account and those who are yet to create a Netflix account are eligible for this plan. Once the recharge is done, users will need to open the Vi app and head to the plan benefits page. After clicking on Netflix, users will be redirected to the Netflix app or website where they can either create a new account to be linked or link an existing account.

In case a user is already subscribed to a Netflix plan, linking their account will pause their current subscription and will start the Vi plan automatically. However, if a user has subscribed to Netflix via Apple, they will have to cancel the subscription first. Otherwise, they might still get charged by Apple.

Once the recharge plan's validity is over, the user will be shifted to the previously added payment method and their Netflix experience will not be interrupted. If they do not have any other payment method added, the account will go on hold. Users can then visit the Netflix Account page to manually select a plan and add a payment method.

Outside of this offer, the Netflix Basic plan is offered at the price of Rs. 199. It comes with a maximum video resolution of 720p and can be watched on one household device at a time. This plan supports all devices including TV, computers, smartphones, and tablets. The plan also allows users to download content on any one device for offline viewing.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, Netflix, Vodafone, Vodafone Prepaid Plans
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Meta Finds Deceptive Content Likely Generated by AI on Facebook and Instagram
Mastercard Introduces New Initiative to Simplify Crypto Transactions and Curb User Errors

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces Prepaid Plans With Free Nexflix Subscription: See Price, Validity
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, HyperOS Debuts: See Price
  2. Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme GT 6 India Launch Confirmed, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo 6
  4. Apple's AI Deal With OpenAI Could Be Worth Billions of Dollars: Report
  5. Google Reportedly Confirms Leaked Internal Search Documents Are Real
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Said to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-Powered Phone
  7. Samsung's Galaxy AI Is Coming to Galaxy Watches With One UI 6 Watch
  8. Lava Yuva 5G With Unisoc T750 5G SoC Debuts in India
  9. OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Variant to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Multitask With New Minimised Custom Tabs Feature
  2. Samsung's Galaxy AI Is Coming to Galaxy Watches; One UI 6 Watch Beta Testing to Begin in June
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces Prepaid Plans With Free Nexflix Subscription: See Price, Validity
  4. Mastercard Introduces New Initiative to Simplify Crypto Transactions and Curb User Errors
  5. Apple Beats Solo Buds Sale Date Announced; Offline Availability Confirmed
  6. Apple Secures a Deal With OpenAI, Could Be Worth Billions of Dollars: Report
  7. Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets Reportedly in Development
  8. Lava Yuva 5G With Unisoc T750 5G SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Meta Finds Deceptive Content Likely Generated by AI on Facebook and Instagram
  10. Arm Unveils New Designs, Software Tools That Help Smartphones Handle AI Tasks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »