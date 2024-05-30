Vodafone Idea (Vi) introduced new prepaid plans that offer a free Netflix subscription on Wednesday. The telecom service provider is bundling a free Netflix Basic plan with specific prepaid recharges for the entire duration of the plan's validity. The plans will also offer the usual telecom benefits including daily internet data balance, free unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS per day. Notably, last year telecom operators Airtel and Jio also announced similar Netflix bundled recharge plans for their respective subscribers.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid plan with free Netflix subscription: Price and validity

There are two recharge plans that prepaid subscribers of Vi can purchase to avail of a free Netflix subscription. The Netflix bundle starts at Rs. 998 which offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, and a Netflix Basic subscription for 70 days. This plan is available in all circles except Gujarat and Mumbai. Users in Gujarat and Mumbai will have to pay Rs. 1,099 for the same offer.

The second recharge plan is priced at Rs. 1,399 which offers unlimited calling, 100 free SMS per day, 2.5GB data per day, and the Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid plan with free Netflix subscription: Details

Both users who already have an existing Netflix account and those who are yet to create a Netflix account are eligible for this plan. Once the recharge is done, users will need to open the Vi app and head to the plan benefits page. After clicking on Netflix, users will be redirected to the Netflix app or website where they can either create a new account to be linked or link an existing account.

In case a user is already subscribed to a Netflix plan, linking their account will pause their current subscription and will start the Vi plan automatically. However, if a user has subscribed to Netflix via Apple, they will have to cancel the subscription first. Otherwise, they might still get charged by Apple.

Once the recharge plan's validity is over, the user will be shifted to the previously added payment method and their Netflix experience will not be interrupted. If they do not have any other payment method added, the account will go on hold. Users can then visit the Netflix Account page to manually select a plan and add a payment method.

Outside of this offer, the Netflix Basic plan is offered at the price of Rs. 199. It comes with a maximum video resolution of 720p and can be watched on one household device at a time. This plan supports all devices including TV, computers, smartphones, and tablets. The plan also allows users to download content on any one device for offline viewing.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.