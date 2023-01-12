Technology News

Auto Expo 2023: Sun Mobility Aims to Serve 10 Lakh Vehicles by 2025

Sun Mobility unveiled its SwapX compact battery swapping station at the Auto Expo 2023.

By Agencies | Updated: 12 January 2023 17:45 IST
SwapX comes with multiple system controlled safety sensors

Highlights
  • SwapX comes with an onboard SOS button
  • Sun Mobility also showcased its next generation battery pack S2.1
  • Company aims to have one million vehicles on its platform

Sun Mobility, an energy infrastructure and services provider for electric mobility, on Thursday said it aims to serve 10 lakh vehicles through its platform by 2025.

The company unveiled its SwapX compact battery swapping station at the Auto Expo 2023 here, with an aim to enable individuals to become franchisees as it looks to accelerate expansion of network.

SwapX has an intuitive, vibrant display and comes with dedicated multiple, system-controlled safety sensors. Each unit has three onboard computers equipped with smart card reader, smoke detection, surge and shock protection and advanced thermal management. The unit also comes with an onboard SOS button. It requires minimal space at an establishment, and multiple stations can be stacked together to facilitate additional swapping requirements in the area.

Besides, Sun Mobility also showcased its next generation battery pack S2.1, which has a higher power battery offering 45 per cent more range and interoperability.

"Our aim is to have one million vehicles on our platform," Sun Mobility co-founder and chairman Chetan Maini said.

The company, which offers battery swapping service to two- and three-wheelers and small four-wheelers, has already deployed over 240 stations in more than 18 cities in India.

The SwapX and S2.1 smart batteries have been developed indigenously and in-house by Sun Mobility, Maini said.

"It helps us improve network density with S2.1 addressing range anxiety. Soon, users will have access to the new generation of battery packs and SwapX stations across India," he added.

For franchisees, the SwapX station can be easily set up as it only requires a 15A socket and up to 6-square feet space, the company said.

Further reading: Sun Mobility, SwapX, Auto Expo, Auto Expo 2023, Auto Expo India
