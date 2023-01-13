Technology News

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Considering Setting Up Battery Cell Plants for EVs in India, Europe

Tata Motors expects electric models to make up a quarter of its total sales by 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 January 2023 12:07 IST
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Considering Setting Up Battery Cell Plants for EVs in India, Europe

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tata unveiled the H.55S Hydrogen internal combustion engine truck at the Auto Expo 2023

Highlights
  • Tata has total sales of 50,000 electric cars to date
  • The company plans to launch 10 electric models by March 2026
  • India's car market is set to become the third-largest in the world

Tata group is considering setting up plants in India and Europe to produce battery cells for electric vehicles (EV), the chief financial officer of its auto unit told Reuters in an interview.

With total sales of 50,000 electric cars to date, India's Tata Motors dominates the country's EV market and has outlined plans to launch 10 electric models by March 2026. The company expects electric models to make up a quarter of its total sales by 2025 from around 8 percent now.

Localising cell manufacturing for EV batteries is key to increasing local components in electric cars and will help the automaker develop a local supply chain too, Tata Motors' P.B. Balaji said on the sidelines of India's Auto Expo car show in Greater Noida, in Utter Pradesh.

Tata is evaluating two production bases, the other one is in Europe, so that the battery cell needs of its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover - which has a manufacturing facility there - can also be met.

Balaji said the investment in cell manufacturing will be made by its parent company Tata Sons but did not elaborate on the quantum or timeline.

"We should announce it sooner rather than later," he said.

India's car market, set to become the third-largest in the world, is tiny compared to its population, with electric models making up just 1 percent of total car sales of about 38 lakh last year, but the government wants to grow this to 30 percent by 2030.

Tata expects its EV business to be cash flow positive by 2025 while the company is also focused on boosting profitability of the business, Balaji said.

Tata's new models will include a wider driving range and higher price points as Tata Motors looks to cement its lead at a time when rivals such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Warren Buffet-backed BYD and SAIC Motor's MG Motors have lined up EV launches.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata, Tata Motors, EV, India, Electric Car, Auto Expo 2023
Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Coming on February 24
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and More Unveiled

Related Stories

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Considering Setting Up Battery Cell Plants for EVs in India, Europe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, More
  2. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  3. Auto Expo 2023: Tata Could Set Up EV Battery Plants in India, Europe
  4. Oppo A78 5G With 33W Fast Charging to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  6. Xiaomi 13 Series Could Launch in Global Markets Next Month
  7. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  8. The Last of Us TV Series India Premiere Date Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  10. Vivo X90 Series May Launch Globally Without Vivo X90 Pro+ On This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Working on New Chromecast With Google TV: All Details
  2. Google TV Remotes May Support Indoor Light-Powered Self Charging Battery: Report
  3. Oppo A78 5G India Launch Date Set for January 16, Will Feature 33W SuperVOOC Fast Charging: All Details
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Tata Considering Setting Up Battery Cell Plants for EVs in India, Europe
  5. Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Coming on February 24
  6. The Batman Director Matt Reeves to Meet With James Gunn to Discuss BatVerse Future: Report
  7. Bitcoin Sees Profit Spike as Ether, Other Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
  8. iPhone Breakthrough Masks India's Struggle to Be Next Manufacturing Hub Like China
  9. Twitter Third-Party Clients Appear to Have Stopped Working on Android, iOS: All Details
  10. Oppo Find X6 Live Images Leak; Hole-Punch Display, Large Camera Module Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.