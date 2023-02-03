Technology News

Elon Musk’s Fate on Tweet Concerning Tesla’s Inflated Share Price to Be Revealed Today

Tesla shareholders have accused Elon Musk of misleading them in 2018 regarding Tesla’s share price.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2023 18:01 IST
Elon Musk’s Fate on Tweet Concerning Tesla’s Inflated Share Price to Be Revealed Today

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Investors are seeking billions in damages from Musk, Tesla, and several of the company's directors

Highlights
  • Musk testified funding was not an issue when he sent the tweets
  • Musk admitted that he lacked specific commitments from potential backers
  • Musk allegedly misled Tesla shareholders with his tweets in 2018

A lawyer for Tesla shareholders who claim Elon Musk deceived them when he tweeted that he had secured funding to take his electric car company private is expected to make closing arguments to a San Francisco jury on Friday.

A jury of nine will decide whether the tweet artificially inflated Tesla's share price by playing up the status of funding for the deal, and if so, by how much.

Investors are seeking billions in damages from Musk, Tesla, and several of the company's directors. The trial is testing whether Musk, the world's second-richest person, can be held liable for his sometimes impulsive use of Twitter.

Tesla shareholders have accused Musk of misleading them on August 7, 2018 by tweeting that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share (roughly Rs. 34,300), a 23 percent premium to its last closing price and valuing the company at $72 billion (roughly Rs. 5,89,655 crore), and had "funding secured."

They say Musk lied when he tweeted later that day that "investor support is confirmed."

Tesla's share price traded above where it had been before Musk's tweets for much of the 10-day period covered by the lawsuit, but fell as it became clear no buyout would happen.

During the three-week trial, jurors heard testimony from witnesses including Tesla directors, Musk's financial advisors, and Musk himself.

Musk testified funding was not an issue when he sent the tweets. He said he had lined up financing, including a verbal commitment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, and could have used his stake in SpaceX to fund the deal.

But Musk admitted on the stand that he lacked specific commitments from potential backers.

The defense team, which also is expected to make closing arguments on Friday, has acknowledged the tweets contained "technical inaccuracies," but said Musk was focused on making sure small shareholders had the same information as large investors who knew about the potential buyout.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
BSNL Expected to Achieve Net Profit in FY2026-27: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
IMF Teams up with India to Formulate Global Level Crypto Laws Under G20 Framework
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T: The Battle of the Snapdragon Powerhouses

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s Fate on Tweet Concerning Tesla’s Inflated Share Price to Be Revealed Today
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. The 26 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in February
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s Budget Explained by Insiders
  5. Twitter Has Begun Interest Payments on Elon Musk’s Buyout Bank Debt
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Launched in India: See Pricing
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
  10. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Ordered to Convert Dues From Government Over Rs. 16,000 Crore Into Equity
  2. Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-inch AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch in India in February
  4. Oppo Enco Air 3 With Up to 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  5. Vivo Y100 Officially Teased to Come With Colour-Changing Rear Panel: See Here
  6. IMF Teams up with India to Formulate Global Level Crypto Laws Under G20 Framework
  7. Elon Musk’s Fate on Tweet Concerning Tesla’s Inflated Share Price to Be Revealed Today
  8. BSNL Expected to Achieve Net Profit in FY2026-27: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
  9. India Could See Increase in Manufacturing of iPhones, Other Premium Phones After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
  10. Android 14 May Allow Some Phones to Be Used As Webcams: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.