Technology News
loading

Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings

Kia has delivered 200 units of the EV6, which comes as a completely built unit (CBU), to customers till date.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 17 November 2022 19:46 IST
Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings

Photo Credit: Kia India/Twitter

EV6 is built on Kia's dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

Highlights
  • Kia also plans to launch an India-centric EV by 2025 in the country
  • Kia India launched EV6 in the country in June this year
  • EV6 marks the beginning of Kia's journey into the EV space in the country

Kia India is looking to bring in more EV6 units into the country in order to cater to the pending bookings, the automaker said on Thursday.

The company said it has delivered 200 units of the EV6, which comes as a completely built unit (CBU), to customers till date.

This number is already twice the initially planned 100 units for the entire year, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

"Now, the company is planning to further increase the total allocation of EV6 in 2022 and complete most of the pending deliveries within this year," it added. The company had launched EV6 in the country in June this year, and the deliveries to customers began last month.

"At the launch of EV6, amid the very positive response received, we had promised our customers to bring in more units of the EV6, over and above the initially allotted 100 units for 2022. Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and new bookings at the earliest," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn stated.

The EV6 is built on Kia's dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and marks the beginning of Kia's journey into the EV space in the country.

The car comes with a driving range of up to 708 kilometres on a full charge (ARAI certified).

As part of its EV roadmap, Kia also plans to launch an India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.

 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kia India, EV6, EV
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which Has The Better Cameras?
Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, More
  2. Could the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip?
  3. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream
  4. Realme 10 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. This Phone Looks Like the iPhone 13, But Costs Way Less: All Details
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  8. Elon Musk to Find New Leader to Run Twitter, Jack Dorsey Says No
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Bankman-Fried May Be Extradited to the US Amid FTX Investigation: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 4GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench: Details
  3. Michael Saylor Calls Sam Bankman-Fried the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' of Crypto
  4. Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings
  5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
  6. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications Including Wireless Charging Support: Report
  7. Facebook to Reconsider Donald Trump’s Suspension in January 2023
  8. What Are Utility NFTs: Here’s What We Know
  9. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: How to Watch Live Stream?
  10. Toyota Unveils Gas-Electric Prius Hybrid, to Go on Sale in Japan This Winter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.