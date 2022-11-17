Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings

Kia India is looking to bring in more EV6 units into the country in order to cater to the pending bookings, the automaker said on Thursday.

The company said it has delivered 200 units of the EV6, which comes as a completely built unit (CBU), to customers till date.

This number is already twice the initially planned 100 units for the entire year, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

"Now, the company is planning to further increase the total allocation of EV6 in 2022 and complete most of the pending deliveries within this year," it added. The company had launched EV6 in the country in June this year, and the deliveries to customers began last month.

"At the launch of EV6, amid the very positive response received, we had promised our customers to bring in more units of the EV6, over and above the initially allotted 100 units for 2022. Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and new bookings at the earliest," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn stated.

The EV6 is built on Kia's dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and marks the beginning of Kia's journey into the EV space in the country.

The car comes with a driving range of up to 708 kilometres on a full charge (ARAI certified).

As part of its EV roadmap, Kia also plans to launch an India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.

