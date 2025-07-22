How to Change Phone Number in Aadhaar Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued to each individual by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is an important document which is mandated by several organisations to access government-issued benefits and welfare schemes. Further, it also serves as an identity proof and an address proof for all services such as banking, admissions, driving license, passport, and various forms. Due to its vital importance, it is crucial to keep all of the information registered under Aadhaar up-to-date in order to mitigate discrepancies.

Whenever you enter your Aadhaar number into a portal, a one time password (OTP) is sent to your mobile number as a confirmation of your identity. However, it can be quite a hassle if you have moved to a new number and do not have it updated in the UIDAI database. To eliminate such potential instances, citizens are advised to keep the phone number registered with the government entity up-to-date.

So, here's a step-by-step guide for changing the phone number in an Aadhaar card. Do note that this process cannot be completed online. You will have to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to get the phone number changed in the database.

How to Book an Appointment for Aadhaar Updation Online:

1. Head over to the UIDAI website through the link here and select your preferred language

2. Select My Aadhaar > Get Aadhaar > Book an Appointment

3. Choose your city/ location from the dropdown list and select Proceed to book Appointment

4. Enter your registered mobile number, fill the Captcha for verification, and select Generate OTP

5. Enter the OTP you have received and select Verify OTP

6. Now, select Resident Type and enter the following information:

Aadhaar Number

Name on Aadhaar

Date of Birth

Application Verification Type

State

City

Aadhaar Seva Kendra

7. Once done, choose the details that are to be updated. For example, select New Mobile No if you wish to update your mobile number in the UIDAI database.

8. Tap on Next and select the date and time of appointment. Choose Next

9. Now, verify the appointment details and select Submit

10. Visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra with your appointment confirmation and get your details updated.

However, do note that the updation process will require you to pay a fee of Rs. 50. Once done, you will receive an acknowledgement slip with a URN (Update Request Number) that can be used to track the status update of your request.