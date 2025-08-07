OpenAI's upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5, has reportedly been leaked ahead of release. As per the report, the models were listed in a now-deleted GitHub blog post, along with certain details about them. The post reportedly mentions four variants, which include the previously reported GPT-5 base model, GPT-5 Mini, GPT-5 Nano, and a new GPT-5 Chat, which is said to be for enterprise usage. Additionally, a GPT-5 Pro model will reportedly also be released for the company's Pro subscribers. Alongside, ChatGPT is also said to get a redesigned interface.

GPT-5 to Reportedly Be Available to Users on the Free Tier

TestingCatalog spotted a GitHub blogpost that accidentally leaked several details about the upcoming GPT-5 models. The post appears to have been taken down, but not before users captured and shared screenshots on social media platforms. Based on that, it appears that OpenAI is planning to release four variants of its next-generation frontier model.

The base variant of OpenAI's GPT-5 model will reportedly be accompanied by a Mini and a Nano variant. While no details about them are known, it is likely that Mini offers lower latency response generation, and Nano could be designed for edge and local deployments.

Apart from this, references have reportedly also appeared for GPT-5 Thinking and GPT-5 Chat. While no details are currently known about the former, this could be an application programming interface (API) offering, allowing developers to adjust the thinking budget for the model.

GPT-5 Chat, as per the deleted GitHub post, is designed for GitHub Copilot and will be more context-aware in conversations. The full description of the variant, according to The Verge, reads, “Designed for advanced, natural, multimodal, and context-aware conversations for enterprise applications.”

- Free: Access to GPT-5, our flagship model

- Plus: Access to GPT-5 with advanced reasoning

— TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 7, 2025

As per the report, access to the model will be rolled out to all users, with varying rate limits and restrictions. Those on ChatGPT's free tier will reportedly get basic access to GPT-5, while Plus subscribers are said to get GPT-5 with “advanced reasoning” and higher limits.

Pro subscribers will reportedly get a new variant dubbed GPT-5 Pro, as well as even higher rate limits. ChatGPT Team subscribers are said to get access to both GPT-5 with reasoning as well as the GPT-5 Pro model.

A separate leak shared by user @scaling01 on X (formerly Twitter) reveals that GPT-5 Pro could offer “research-grade intelligence”. The tipster found this description within the codebase of ChatGPT. The functionality of the feature in real-life scenarios remains unclear.

"ChatGPT now has our smartest, fastest, most useful model yet, with thinking built in — so you get the best answer, every time." pic.twitter.com/MPyD1KVp8R — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 7, 2025

TestingCatalog also claims that ChatGPT will get a redesign with the release of GPT-5. The new user interface is said to offer a cleaner prompt bar, a consolidated button housing different actions and modes, and new background colours.

In a post on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a new livestream on Thursday, which will begin at 10 am PDT (10:30pm IST). While Altman did not reveal what would be announced during the livestream, he did highlight that it would be an hour-long presentation, longer than typical OpenAI showcases. Many expect the company to release GPT-5 during the show.