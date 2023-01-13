Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 will cover the 2022 F1 Championship
Highlights
Drive to Survive is now in its fifth season
The show has already been renewed for a sixth season
The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at F1
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 will be released on February 24 on Netflix. The popular documentary show produced by Netflix is credited with bringing many new viewers and fans to the top-tier motorsport world championship, and was first released in 2019, covering the concluded 2018 F1 World Championship. Now into its fifth season, the upcoming episodes will cover the recently concluded 2022 F1 World Championship, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the happenings over the course of the season.
The show originally started out with limited participation from F1 teams, drivers, and executives, but its success on Netflix and the subsequent growth in viewership of Formula 1 — particularly in the lucrative United States region — saw many more drivers and teams come onboard for later seasons. Drive to Survive conducts interviews with key F1 drivers and team executives, and provides a closer and more personal look at many of the sport's top contemporary figures and rivalries.
The latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be released in one go on Netflix on February 24, with all episodes made available simultaneously. The episodes themselves follow the chronology of the concluded season, but not too strictly, while keeping the focus on particular drivers, teams, or major events related to the motorsport championship in each episode. Netflix film crews have been given enhanced access in order to film for the show.
Drive to Survive will be released just a couple of weeks before the official start of the 2023 F1 World Championship on March 5, giving viewers a convenient recap on the concluded 2022 championship. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will cover the 2023 season after its conclusion.
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in
...More