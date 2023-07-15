There's something for everyone during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 event, which has kicked off today and will be live for Amazon Prime subscribers till 11:59pm on Sunday, July 16. If you're a member of Amazon's reward scheme, you'll be able to grab steep discounts on some popular products across all categories, as well as benefit from cashback and easy EMI offers. This could be the ideal time to stock up on items for your house, and if you've been planning a PC upgrade, there are some compelling deals on hardware too. Here are some of the top deals and discounts on SSDs and hard drives for internal and external storage, which you can find during the Prime Day sale. We have options from top brands including Samsung, WD, SanDisk, and more.

Samsung is one of the best known names in the SSD business because it manufactures its own flash memory chips. The company has a long history of bringing new SSD tech to the market. The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is a great workhorse SSD and delivers more than enough performance for everyday use. With 1TB of storage space, you'll have more than enough for today's biggest games as well as a decent library of movies and music. The M.2 form factor is now standard and commonly supported by laptops as well as desktop PCs. This is a PCIe 4.0 model which is widely compatible with current and previous-gen hardware. Samsung also promises power efficiency and reliability.

This entry-level SSD costs so little that you really have no excuse to not have an SSD in your PC or laptop. 240GB is more than enough space for your operating system, important software, and all the files you'll need for your everyday work. If you need more space, this drive is available in capacities of up to 2TB and prices are still very reasonable. You can avoid the hassle of cables since M.2 slots are placed directly on your motherboard. This could even be a great way to upgrade an older PC or laptop for very little money. It's rated at 2400MBps, which is good enough performance for productivity and home use.

If you want absolutely top-end performance, Samsung's Pro SSDs are usually a good bet. The SSD 980 Pro promises read and write speeds up to 7000MBps thanks to the NVMe PCIe 4.0 interface and a custom in-house controller chip. This is a good option for gamers, PC enthusiasts, and anyone with very heavy workloads such as 3D media and video rendering. If 2TB is overkill, there's also a 1TB option. What's more, this SSD is even compatible with the PlayStation 5, if you want to bump up your storage for modern games. The integrated heat spreader is low-profile but should still help your SSD run cool. There's an extra 5 percent off if you apply a coupon before adding either option to your cart.

Sometimes you need to carry a lot of heavy files from one PC to another and you just don't want to wait around for a slow external hard drive. A portable SSD can leverage much faster read and write speeds, and will also be much more resilient to physical damage than a spinning hard drive. SanDisk claims its latest Portable SSD model is rugged and can deliver up to 520Mbps transfer speeds thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen2 connection. It works with USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and there's a little rubber strap so you can hook it to your bag as an extra precaution. You can travel with it or just use it for backups at home.

When you just need a lot of storage space at a reasonable price, traditional hard drives still win out over SSDs. The Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB drive could be a solid solution for your growing backup needs and to store all your precious memories. With photo and video sizes ballooning thanks to improving phone cameras, you can't ever have too much space. This hard drive has a textured outer finish for style and protection. Its USB 3.0 connection is good enough for file transfers and you don't need any additional power source. It's also light enough to be carried around for all your backup needs on the go. It's available in black, red, white, and blue.

After upgrading your M.2 SSD, you might be wondering what to do with the old one. Rather than leave it lying around, you could buy a conversion kit such as the Orico Aluminium M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure in order to use it as a portable external drive. You get the benefit of fast USB 3.2 transfers, and a built-in thermal pad for heat dissipation. The tool-free design means you'll be up and running in seconds. This is also a great way to retrieve data off an old SSD without opening and disassembling your entire PC. This model is available in black, blue, pink, and silver.

