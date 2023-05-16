Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG Display to Supply 77 Inch and 83 Inch OLED TV Panels to Samsung; Aims to Ship 2 Million Units in 2024

LG Display to Supply 77-Inch and 83-Inch OLED TV Panels to Samsung; Aims to Ship 2 Million Units in 2024

With this deal, Samsung could overtake Sony as the second largest supplier of OLED TVs globally.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 May 2023 10:46 IST
LG Display to Supply 77-Inch and 83-Inch OLED TV Panels to Samsung; Aims to Ship 2 Million Units in 2024

Photo Credit: Samsung

With this deal, Samsung could overtake Sony as the second largest supplier of OLED TVs globally

Highlights
  • OLED panels cost nearly five times more than LCD panels
  • LG Display was in talks to supply OLED TV panels to a new client
  • LG Display supplies OLED TV panels to LG Electronics and Sony

South Korea's LG Display will start supplying high-end TV panels to Samsung Electronic from as early as this quarter, three sources said, in a deal that would help the loss-making flat-screen maker turn profitable.

LG Display aims to supply 2 million units next year and boost shipments to 3 million and 5 million units in subsequent years, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Initial supplies to Samsung would likely be 77-inch and 83-inch white OLED (WOLED) TV panels.

For Samsung, the deal highlights how it is looking to expand in high-end organic light emitting diode (OLED) TVs as competition heats up in the lower end with Chinese vendors. OLED panels cost nearly five times more than liquid-crystal display (LCD) panels.

With this deal, Samsung could overtake Sony as the second largest supplier of OLED TVs globally.

Analysts have speculated that LG Display was in talks to supply OLED TV panels to a new client. Reuters is first to report details of the deal with Samsung Electronics.

All the sources declined to be named because the deal is not public.

Both LG Display and Samsung Electronics declined to comment.

Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest TV manufacturer, has been slower than its hometown rival LG Electronics Inc in embracing OLED TVs, arguing the technology is more suited to small devices such as smartphones and tablets, partly due to the high cost of panels.

For LG Display, shipments of 2 million OLED panels will be a major boost, worth at least $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,300 crore) and amounting to around 20 percent to 30 percent of its total manufacturing capacity for large-size OLED panels, taking it to full capacity, according to analysts.

The company has been running its OLED factory below full capacity due to a limited customer base and as a pandemic-driven demand surge for new TVs has tapered off amid soaring inflation and slowing economy.

LG Display supplies OLED TV panels to LG Electronics and Sony. It also supplies smartphone displays to Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics has its own display-making unit Samsung Display which focuses on OLED screens for mobile phones made by Apple and Samsung.

In OLED TVs Samsung currently has a 6.1 percent market share, behind LG Electronics with 54.6 percent and Sony 26.1 percent, according to market research firm Omdia.

The market is expected to grow nearly 6 percent to $11.7 billion (roughly Rs. 96,100 crore) this year and to $12.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,06,000 crore) by 2027, according to Omdia.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Display, Samsung, OLED TV, Samsung Electronic, Sony
Google Bard, Microsoft Bing and ChatGPT Bring AI-Powered Reset to Online Search

Related Stories

LG Display to Supply 77-Inch and 83-Inch OLED TV Panels to Samsung; Aims to Ship 2 Million Units in 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  2. You Can Soon Track, Block Your Lost Phones Pan-India Through This System
  3. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  4. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  6. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Lava Agni 2 5G Complete Design Leaked in Hands-on Video: See Here
  8. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  9. Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. How AI Is Changing the Way We Search for Things Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Develop ChatGPT-Like Generative AI for Internal Use in Collaboration With Naver: Report
  2. LG Display to Supply 77-Inch and 83-Inch OLED TV Panels to Samsung; Aims to Ship 2 Million Units in 2024
  3. Google Bard, Microsoft Bing and ChatGPT Bring AI-Powered Reset to Online Search
  4. WhatsApp Chat Lock Feature for Keeping Conversations Hidden, Secure Rolling Out to iOS, Android Users
  5. Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Come With 6.78-Inch Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 New Lime Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. India Needs Framework for Regulation of AI, Says Digital India Corporation's MD
  8. Crypto Firms Bagged $2.6 Bln in 2023 Q1 Investments, Number Down by 78 Percent from 2022: Pitchbook
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Design Leaked via Alleged Retail Box, May Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord 3 5G
  10. India Ripe Target for EV Companies but Domestic Takeup Slow Despite Rise in EV Sales: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.