iPhone 15 Release Could Be Delayed Until October, Pro Models May Have Fewer Units Available at Launch: Reports

iPhone 15 series is expected to comprise the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2023 11:39 IST
iPhone 15 Release Could Be Delayed Until October, Pro Models May Have Fewer Units Available at Launch: Reports

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 12 series was unveiled later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation

iPhone 15 series of smartphones will reportedly be delayed this year. Apple usually unveils its new iPhone generation in September and making them available for purchase a few days later in the same month. The iPhone 12 series was unveiled later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This year, Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series may face a similar delay. A Bank of America (BoA) analyst suggests that iPhone 15 series could hit the markets only in October rather than September. The delay in the launch iPhone 15 is also tipped to affect Apple's September quarter. Meanwhile, another report claims that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be in short supply at launch in September due to screen manufacturing issues.

BoA Global Research Analyst Wamsi Mohan, in his latest investor note accessed by Barrons, says, "The launch of the iPhone 15 could be delayed by a few weeks, pushing the debut of the next-generation phone into the December quarter". Mohan's claims are reportedly based on some supply chain audits. The analyst has also raised his price target for Apple shares from $190 (roughly Rs. 15,000) to $210 (roughly Rs. 17,000) but says there are concerns that iPhone sales for the fiscal year ending September 2023 could be lower than expected.

Mohan had a fairly accurate prediction about the iPhone 12 launch in 2020. Due to the coronavirus impact on the supply chain, shipping of the iPhone 12 Pro was pushed to late October and the shipping of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max was started in the second week of November.

Meanwhile, a report by The Information states that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will go official in September but will be in very short supply, due to problems with screen manufacturing. Apple's display suppliers are reportedly using a new manufacturing process for the Pro models to reduce the width of the bezels. This will allow the iPhone 15 Pro models to have a slightly larger screen when compared with previous models.

LG Display is reportedly facing issues in the manufacturing process with the screens failing a reliability test when fused to the metal shell of Pro models. Apple has reportedly tweaked the design of the displays made by LG in order for them to pass the reliability test and it is said to have Samsung-made displays that can be used for assembly. These issues might lead to a shortage at launch. The iPhone 15 Pro Max — the most premium model in the series — will reportedly be the most affected.

Although Apple has a history of launching its new iPhone units in September, the iPhone X and iPhone XR were introduced in September but reached stores a little later. As per previous reports, the iPhone 15 series comprising iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is expected to go official in September.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone, Apple, LG Display, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Chinese Hackers Breach Email Accounts of US Ambassador to China, Other Officials: Report
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Slips Slightly Despite Most Altcoins Rallying With Profits Behind Ether

