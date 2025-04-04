Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series is set to launch in India next week. The company has teased the key features of its upcoming smart television lineup. The new models are claimed to offer users a cinematic experience with improved audio-visual features in comparison with existing models. The upcoming smart TVs will feature a dedicated gaming mode. The company introduced the X Pro QLED series of smart TVs in August 2024 in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes with 4K resolution.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Confirmed

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series is confirmed to launch in India on April 10 at 12pm (noon) IST, the company confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). A Xiaomi India microsite reveals that the TVs will come with a dedicated Game Booster Mode that is claimed to support lag-free, smooth gameplay.

The microsite states that the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series will feature support for the Google Assistant. They will sport QLED displays with a 4K resolution and an immersive audio system.

A Flipkart teaser page for the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series on the e-commerce platform's app reveals the availability of the upcoming lineup in India. The smart TVs will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Xiaomi India e-store and retail outlets.

The existing Xiaomi X Pro QLED series of smart TVs was launched in India in August 2024. The lineup includes TVs in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively.

The TVs have 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) displays with a 60Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision and Vivid Picture Engine 2. They are powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 chipset paired with a Mali G52 MC1 GPU, along with 12GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. They run on Google TV with Xiaomi's Patchwall UI on top.