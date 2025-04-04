Technology News
  Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series features a dedicated Game Booster mode.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2025 19:26 IST
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series will launch in India on April 10

  • Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series will be available via Flipkart
  • The lineup is teased to offer "limitless" internal storage
  • The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series will sport 4K displays
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series is set to launch in India next week. The company has teased the key features of its upcoming smart television lineup. The new models are claimed to offer users a cinematic experience with improved audio-visual features in comparison with existing models. The upcoming smart TVs will feature a dedicated gaming mode. The company introduced the X Pro QLED series of smart TVs in August 2024 in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes with 4K resolution. 

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Confirmed

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series is confirmed to launch in India on April 10 at 12pm (noon) IST, the company confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). A Xiaomi India microsite reveals that the TVs will come with a dedicated Game Booster Mode that is claimed to support lag-free, smooth gameplay.

The microsite states that the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series will feature support for the Google Assistant. They will sport QLED displays with a 4K resolution and an immersive audio system.

A Flipkart teaser page for the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro series on the e-commerce platform's app reveals the availability of the upcoming lineup in India. The smart TVs will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Xiaomi India e-store and retail outlets.

The existing Xiaomi X Pro QLED series of smart TVs was launched in India in August 2024. The lineup includes TVs in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively. 

The TVs have 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) displays with a 60Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision and Vivid Picture Engine 2. They are powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 chipset paired with a Mali G52 MC1 GPU, along with 12GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. They run on Google TV with Xiaomi's Patchwall UI on top. 

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 55-Inch

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 55-Inch

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 313x1226.4x768
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-Inch

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-Inch

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 404.6x1446.3x902.1
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Further reading: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series, Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch, Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series Features, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Said to Be Receiving Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update in South Korea

