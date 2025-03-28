Technology News
Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector With 2,200 Lumens Brightness, In-Built OTT Apps Launched in India

Portronics says it can project up to a 105-inch display at a distance of 3.4 metres.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 16:16 IST
Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector With 2,200 Lumens Brightness, In-Built OTT Apps Launched in India

Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Beem 520 is available for purchase in a single white colourway

Highlights
  • Portronics Beem 520 supports 720p HD resolution natively
  • It includes built-in OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video
  • Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB
Portronics Beem 520 smart LED projector was launched in India on Friday. It comes with 720p HD native output resolution, support for up to 4K Ultra-HD, and 2,200 lumens brightness. The company also pre-installs OTT apps on the projector like Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix, and YouTube for streaming content. As per Portronics, the projector can project up to a 105-inch display at a distance of 3.4 metres. It is equipped with integrated 3W speakers.

Portronics Beem 520 Price in India

Portronics Beem 520 is available in India for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999, the company confirmed in a press release. The projector can be purchased via Amazon, the Portronics India website and other online and offline stores.

It is offered in a single white colour option and comes with a 12-month standard warranty.

Portronics Beem 520 Specifications

Portronics Beem 520 has a 2,200 Lumens LED lamp, which is said to deliver bright visuals even in daylight. It supports 720p HD resolution natively and can be scaled to support 4K Ultra-HD resolution. The projector can beam a 40-inch screen at a distance of 1.5 metres to up to a 105-inch display at a 3.4 metre distance.

Connectivity options for the Portronics Beem 520 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio out jack, and a USB port. It comes with inbuilt 3W speakers. The company says it is powered by a high performance CPU and has an in-built cooling fan to manage thermals during extended usage. Its in-built telescopic stand allows users to adjust the height for optimal viewing angles.

Portronics Beem 520 is pre-loaded with OTT apps like JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. As per the company, this eliminates the need to use additional streaming sticks or tangled HDMI setups. It also comes with auto vertical keystoning which enables it to automatically adjust the top and bottom of the image to compensate for distortion.

Portronics Beem 520, Portronics Beem 520 Price in India, Portronics Beem 520 Specifications, Portronics

