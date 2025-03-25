Technology News
Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India

A dedicated Filmmaker Mode with more accurate image and colour projection will be available via an over-the-air update.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 18:54 IST
Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Optoma

Optoma UHC70LV projector weighs about 9.3kg

Highlights
  • Optoma UHC70LV DLP projector has dual-light laser technology
  • The projector has preset ISF day and night modes
  • The Optoma UHC70LV comes with a backlit remote with white LED buttons
Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD projector has been launched in India. It is claimed to be the world's first Dolby Vision-certified high-brightness home cinema projector. Alongside Dolby Vision technology, it comes with support for HDR10+, 5,000 lumens of brightness, and up to 4K UHD resolution. It can project images of up to 300-inch with dual-light laser technology. The auto-low latency mode (ALLM) is said to offer users, especially gamers, with minimal audio-visual lag.

Optoma UHC70LV Projector Price in India

Optoma UHC70LV price in India is set at Rs. 7,50,000, the company confirmed in a press release. It is offered in a single black colourway. The company has yet to announce the availability details of the projector.

Optoma UHC70LV Projector Features

The Optoma UHC70LV DLP projector has dual-light laser technology and supports 5,000lm brightness, 32,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, a 120Hz refresh rate, and UHD (3,840x2,160) resolution. It is also equipped with Optoma's PureEngine Ultra technology for enhanced contrast experience as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. A dedicated Filmmaker Mode with more accurate image and colour projection will be available via an over-the-air update.

It allows for 360-degree installation and supports vertical as well as horizontal lens shifts of up to 30 degrees to adjust the image without distorting it. Geometric correction allows users to adjust the image shape when the projector is placed at an angle. It can project images of up to 300-inch and supports up to 1.6x zoom.

The projector has preset ISF day and night modes to help offer adequate picture quality in bright or dark settings. Interested users can fine-tune and modify the RGB White Balance, Colour Management System (CMS), and RGB Gain/Bias levels as well. It has support for Apple's iOS wireless display and Google Chromecast device casting. It comes with a backlit remote with white LED buttons for easier access in the dark.

Optoma's UHC70LV projector has WiSA SoundSend certification and is equipped with two 5W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0, one HDMI 2.1, three USB Type-A, two 12V triggers, one S/PDIF, one RJ45 LAN, RS232, a 3D sync and one audio port. The projector has an IP6X dust-resistant build. It measures 498.1x331.1x171mm in size and weighs 9.3kg.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
