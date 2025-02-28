Lumio, a home-grown consumer technology startup from Circuit House Technologies founded by former Xiaomi and Flipkart officials has announced its foray into India's home entertainment space. The brand says it will soon introduce its range of 4K smart TVs in collaboration with Google, Dixon Technologies, and Amazon India with the aim of changing customer's expectations in this category which currently has over 100 brands. It is said to bring a smart TV product lineup that will be “a completely fresh take” on the existing products in the segment.

To bolster its ranks, the company has onboarded professionals from companies such as Flipkart, Lenovo, Philips, TiVo, LG, and Samsung with experience across product development, brand building, software, quality, sales and after-sales management. The company has developed a strategic partnership with Amazon India for the online distribution of its upcoming smart TVs.

Its first TVs will be showcased in March with features which address customers' pain points. These will be manufactured by Dixon Technologies, a home-grown manufacturing company and will be powered by Google's OS, offering consumers with over 400,000 movies and shows across 10,000+ apps.

Making the announcement, Raghu Reddy, former Chief Business Officer at Xiaomi India and present CEO of Circuit House Technologies said, “Lumio is crafting products from the ground up to rewire customer expectations, easing those letdowns for a marvelous everyday viewing experience.”

Notably, Circuit House Technologies raised $4.3 million (roughly Rs. 37.5 crore) in June last year in a funding round. Its arrival in the Indian smart TV market comes at a time where brands are slowly exiting the space due to slow growth. This notably comprises companies which had small-sized smart TVs in their portfolio. As per Counterpoint Research's India Smart TV Market Analysis for Q3 2024, 32-inch smart TVs continue to lead the market but their share has decreased, following a resurgence in the demand for 43-inch sized offerings.

In the same period, the shipments of 4K smart TVs increased by 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) and constituted nearly 52 percent of the total shipments during the quarter, hinting towards a growing demand for premium TVs. It is this space which Lumio aims to make its presence in.