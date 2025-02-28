Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Home Grown Startup Lumio Announces Foray Into India’s 4K Smart TV Market Backed by Flipkart, Xiaomi Officials

Home-Grown Startup Lumio Announces Foray Into India’s 4K Smart TV Market Backed by Flipkart, Xiaomi Officials

The company has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon India for online distribution of its upcoming smart TVs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 14:56 IST
Home-Grown Startup Lumio Announces Foray Into India’s 4K Smart TV Market Backed by Flipkart, Xiaomi Officials

Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio will introduce smart TVs powered by Google TV OS in India

Highlights
  • Lumio will launch 4K smart TVs in partnership with Google and Amazon
  • The TVs will be manufactured by Dixon Technologies in India
  • The brand raised $4.3 million in a funding round in June 2024
Advertisement

Lumio, a home-grown consumer technology startup from Circuit House Technologies founded by former Xiaomi and Flipkart officials has announced its foray into India's home entertainment space. The brand says it will soon introduce its range of 4K smart TVs in collaboration with Google, Dixon Technologies, and Amazon India with the aim of changing customer's expectations in this category which currently has over 100 brands. It is said to bring a smart TV product lineup that will be “a completely fresh take” on the existing products in the segment.

To bolster its ranks, the company has onboarded professionals from companies such as Flipkart, Lenovo, Philips, TiVo, LG, and Samsung with experience across product development, brand building, software, quality, sales and after-sales management. The company has developed a strategic partnership with Amazon India for the online distribution of its upcoming smart TVs.

Its first TVs will be showcased in March with features which address customers' pain points. These will be manufactured by Dixon Technologies, a home-grown manufacturing company and will be powered by Google's OS, offering consumers with over 400,000 movies and shows across 10,000+ apps.

Making the announcement, Raghu Reddy, former Chief Business Officer at Xiaomi India and present CEO of Circuit House Technologies said, “Lumio is crafting products from the ground up to rewire customer expectations, easing those letdowns for a marvelous everyday viewing experience.”

Notably, Circuit House Technologies raised $4.3 million (roughly Rs. 37.5 crore) in June last year in a funding round. Its arrival in the Indian smart TV market comes at a time where brands are slowly exiting the space due to slow growth. This notably comprises companies which had small-sized smart TVs in their portfolio. As per Counterpoint Research's India Smart TV Market Analysis for Q3 2024, 32-inch smart TVs continue to lead the market but their share has decreased, following a resurgence in the demand for 43-inch sized offerings.

In the same period, the shipments of 4K smart TVs increased by 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) and constituted nearly 52 percent of the total shipments during the quarter, hinting towards a growing demand for premium TVs. It is this space which Lumio aims to make its presence in.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lumio, Smart Tv, 4K Smart TVs, Television
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000 Amid Macroeconomic Uncertainty, Market Remains Sluggish
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Colourways Leaked
Home-Grown Startup Lumio Announces Foray Into India’s 4K Smart TV Market Backed by Flipkart, Xiaomi Officials
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  2. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  6. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Might be Launched
  8. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  9. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025
  2. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 3 India Launch
  3. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  4. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  5. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
  6. iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
  7. NASA Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Not Hit Earth, Risk Reduced to Zero
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
  9. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  10. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »