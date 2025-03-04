Technology News
English Edition
YouTube Reportedly Working on Netflix-Like Redesign to Compete With Amazon Prime Video

Amazon could soon face competition from YouTube, as the Alphabet-owned service works on making it easier to discover content from third party platforms.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2025 14:19 IST
YouTube Reportedly Working on Netflix-Like Redesign to Compete With Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Marques Kaspbrak

The YouTube app for smart TVs could soon sport the layout seen on apps like Netflix

Highlights
  • YouTube is reportedly redesigning its app for smart TVs
  • Users will see third party content from partners on the home page
  • Amazon Prime Video currently lets users see external content in its app
YouTube is working on a redesigned version of its app for smart TVs that could resemble Netflix, according to a report. The Alphabet-owned video streaming platform will reportedly put paid content from other services on its home page, allowing users to discover them easily. Amazon's Prime Video lets users see content from third-party services and purchase a subscription inside the app. YouTube already offers access to ad-free video streaming on various platforms, while US customers can also pay to watch TV channels on the platform.

YouTube to Spotlight Paid Content From Third Party Streaming Platforms

A report from The Information (via The Verge) reveals that YouTube is working on a major redesign of its app for smart TVs. The layout of the new app would appear similar to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, according to the publication.

It's worth noting that Alphabet's video streaming platform already lets users subscriber to third-party streaming services via the Movies and TV tab on the YouTube app for smart TVs. These Primetime Channels include Max, Paramount+, and anime streaming service Cruncyroll, but it has been a while since YouTube has introduced a new third-party service.

On the other hand, Prime Video surfaces these external services (including Apple TV+) in various parts of the app, including the home page. Users can subscribe to these platforms from the app, and YouTube is reportedly attempting to replicate the same system.

Kurt Wilms, Senior Director of Product Management at YouTube, told The Information that the app will offer a seamless view that shows content from YouTube creators and third party content. “The vision is that when you come to our app and you're looking for a show, it'll just blend away whether that show is from a Primetime Channel or that show is from a creator,” he told the publication.

Users will reportedly see teasers for third party content on the home screen when they open the YouTube app, and these include autoplaying previews. While the company has yet to officially announce plans to launch a redesigned interface for its smart TV app, the report states that it will arrive in the "next few months".

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube TV, Smart TVs
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Dragon Copilot AI Unveiled, Can Help Medical Professionals Automate Documentation

