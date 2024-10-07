Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Fire TVs to Carry Freely Streaming Platform in Boost for BBC, ITV

The deal is a win for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, whose joint venture, called Everyone TV, launched Freely earlier this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 October 2024 19:08 IST
Amazon Fire TVs to Carry Freely Streaming Platform in Boost for BBC, ITV

Photo Credit: Freely

Everyone TV has also signed a deal with TV manufacturer TCL

Highlights
  • The deal is a win for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5
  • All these channels are UK-based
  • Freely offers more on-demand content compared to Netflix, Disney
Advertisement

Freely, a new streaming service backed by the BBC, ITV and other British public broadcasters, will be available on Amazon Fire televisions following a "landmark deal" with the US technology giant, the companies said on Monday.

The deal is a win for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, whose joint venture, called Everyone TV, launched Freely earlier this year, allowing viewers to stream both live TV and on-demand content for free when they purchase smart TVs carrying the service.

The tie-up will help take content from the four public broadcasters - which are required by UK law to offer programming beneficial to the public interest - to more British households, through smart TVs using Amazon's popular Fire operating system.

"A deal of this kind, between a technology giant and those working in the public interest, is remarkable," Everyone TV Chief Executive Jonathan Thompson said.

"It represents a significant development in widening the availability of Freely and therefore ensuring UK audiences can access free TV well into the future."

Freely's launch in April marked the first time all four of Britain's public service broadcasters joined hands to set up a streaming service, as they look to future-proof live TV in the age of streaming.

Freely offers 70,000 hours of on-demand content, more than any other major streaming platform in Britain including Netflix, Disney, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV, according to data from London-based Ampere Analysis.

Everyone TV has also signed a deal with TV manufacturer TCL, which will include Freely in their new 2024 smart TVs, it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Fire, BBC, ITV, Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV
Study Suggest Microbiome-Boosting Supplements as a Solution to Severe Malnutrition in Children

Related Stories

Amazon Fire TVs to Carry Freely Streaming Platform in Boost for BBC, ITV
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  2. iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out on This Date
  3. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  4. Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery, Charging Details Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Listed Online, Will Offer 6 Years of OS Updates
  6. Boat Ultima Regal Smartwatch Launched in India With These Features
  7. MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. iOS 18.0.1 Update Rolling Out, Brings Fixes for These iPhone Issues
  9. Vivo X200 Series Price Tipped; X200 Pro Mini Leaked inÂ Hands-on Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto SIPs May Become Popular in India as Young Investors Explore Alternatives to Stocks and Bonds: Cashaa Founder
  2. Google Reportedly Sent Some Android Devices a New ‘Your Android Has New Features’ Notification
  3. iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2
  4. Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service
  5. Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G Open for Pre-Booking; Said to Be The Slimmest Phone With AI
  6. Boat Ultima Regal With Metal Design, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Vivo Y300+ Price in India Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
  8. Infinix Hot 50i With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Rolling Out Chat Theme Feature With Options for Chat Colour, Wallpapers
  10. Apple Abandons Smart Ring Project to Prevent Cannibalisation of Apple Watch Sales: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »