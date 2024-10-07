Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad Supported Video on Demand Service

Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service

Amazon MX Player will feature a collection of Korean, Mandarin and Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and other Indian languages.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 19:48 IST
Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon MX Player will feature the existing library of content from both platforms

Highlights
  • Amazon MX Player announced as a new streaming service
  • It will offer dubbed content in Hindi, Tamil and other Indian languages
  • Amazon is reported to have acquired MX Player's assets for $100 million
Advertisement

Amazon has introduced its latest ad-supported video-on-demand service dubbed Amazon MX Player. It is the result of the merger of two OTT streaming services — MX Player and Amazon miniTV. Amazon says its new streaming platform will offer content across genres and languages, while it will continue to invest in original shows and films. Library of shows and films of both platforms will be available to viewers on Amazon's latest streaming service.

Amazon MX Player

In a press release Amazon said that the new video-streaming platform will offer hit shows like Aashram, Dharavi Bank, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Shiksha Mandal, Roohaniyat, and Jamnapaar. It will also feature a collection of Korean, Mandarin and Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and other Indian languages.

Making the announcement, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising India said, “Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player, with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon's billions of customer signals. It's about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a very large and engaged base across India.”

The first mention of this deal surfaced in 2023 when Amazon was reported to enter into talks with the Tencent-backed firm, but it fell through. In May 2024, the talks were said to have been resumed again and an agreement was found some time later for a reported sum of less than $100 million (roughly Rs. 839 crore). Inc42 highlighted that this was an all-cash transaction. At the time, it was said that MX Player's senior management would join Amazon following the completion of this deal.

Notably, Amazon does not own the video-streaming platform in its entirety but only some of its assets. According to a report, Amazon gets a “distribution and marketing partner” following this deal, which could potentially help the company develop into a “more popular and trustworthy” option for people in smaller cities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon MX Player, Amazon miniTV, MX Player
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Boat Ultima Regal With Metal Design, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Related Stories

Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  2. iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out on This Date
  3. MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  5. Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery, Charging Details Tipped
  6. iOS 18.0.1 Update Rolling Out, Brings Fixes for These iPhone Issues
  7. Don't miss the Draconid Meteor Shower peaking on October 8 and 9!
  8. Apple Releases an Open-Source Monocular Depth Estimation AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto SIPs May Become Popular in India as Young Investors Explore Alternatives to Stocks and Bonds: Cashaa Founder
  2. Google Reportedly Sent Some Android Devices a New ‘Your Android Has New Features’ Notification
  3. iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2
  4. Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service
  5. Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G Open for Pre-Booking; Said to Be The Slimmest Phone With AI
  6. Boat Ultima Regal With Metal Design, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Vivo Y300+ Price in India Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
  8. Infinix Hot 50i With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Rolling Out Chat Theme Feature With Options for Chat Colour, Wallpapers
  10. Apple Abandons Smart Ring Project to Prevent Cannibalisation of Apple Watch Sales: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »