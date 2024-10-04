Samsung announced the rollout of Passkey support for its range of TVs and other devices in its ecosystem at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 held in San Jose on Thursday. This means users will be able to sign in on their devices with more convenience while enhancing their security too. It joins other announcements made by the South Korean technology conglomerate in artificial intelligence (AI), smartphones and other key areas.

Passkeys Support for Home Ecosystem

According to Samsung, it will expand Passkey to TVs powered by its proprietary Tizen operating system (OS) beginning with 2025 models. Its refrigerator equipped with AI Family Hub and other home appliances supporting AI Home will also support sign-in using more secure Passkeys.

Furthermore, its home ecosystem devices will feature support for web browser-based login by scanning QR codes.

In addition to the expansion of Passkeys, Samsung also announced that Knox Matrix — a blockchain-based, multi-device security solution — will now be available on more devices including TVs and home appliances.

Other Announcements

Samsung introduced new updates to SmartThings at its developer conference. One of the newly announced features is Home Insight which is claimed to analyse user data, usage patterns, device history and other statistics collected in real time. This will offer a better home experience to users, according to the company.

Additionally, all Samsung products with screens will now feature SmartThings Hub for improved connectivity with partner devices. It also includes Edge AI which adds AI capabilities to the existing connected home devices. The company also announced partnerships with Schlage and Aqara smart key developers for adding the SmartThings Door Lock function to the Digital Home Key inside the Samsung Wallet app. This change will take place next year.

Tizen OS is also getting AI functionality. Samsung devices powered by a neural processing unit (NPU) will provide personalised experiences. It will be able to control aspects such as echo and noise levels while watching TV or improve notetaking by analysing the user's writing styles. Its Multi-Control feature is also being expanded to smart monitors and TVs powered by Tizen.