Honor Tablet GT Pro will be introduced in China next week. The company has also revealed the design, colour options, and a few key specifications of the Honor Tablet GT Pro. The tablet is currently open for pre-reservation in the country. It will be unveiled alongside the Honor X60 series of smartphones, which is likely to include a base and a Pro variant. The Tablet GT Pro will offer a 12.3-inch display and can be had in up to four RAM + storage configurations.

Honor Tablet GT Pro Design, Colour Options

The Honor Tablet GT Pro will launch in China on October 16, according to a product listing by the company. It is available for pre-reservation at CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200) in the country. As per the listing, the tablet will come in three colour options — GT Blue, Moon Shadow White, and Star Black.

Images of the Honor Tablet GT Pro on the site show a squircle rear camera unit placed on the top left corner of the panel. The black and blue variants have two white parallel stripes running down the left side of the back cover. The white option of the tablet appears with a marble-patterned finish.

A volume rocker is placed towards the upper right edge of the Honor Tablet GT Pro, and a power button is seen on the top edge alongside two speakers. It appears to have a flat display with uniformly slim bezels. The bottom edge holds a USB Type-C port and another set of speakers.

Honor Tablet GT Pro RAM and Storage Configurations, Features

The Honor Tablet GT Pro will come in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB. The tablet is confirmed to sport a 12.3-inch display and will offer Wi-Fi connectivity. Engravings on the back panel reveal that the tablet will offer IMAX enhanced visual experience.

Notably, Honor recently confirmed the launch of the Honor X60 series as well. The Honor X60 Pro colour options have been revealed. It will come in basalt grey, burning orange, elegant black, and refreshing sky blue shades. The Honor X60 series handsets are set to come with 108-megapixel main rear cameras, satellite communication support and will ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.