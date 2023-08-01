Xiaomi TV X series was launched in India on Tuesday. Available in four different sizes, the smart TVs feature a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. They have a screen resolution of 3,840 X 2,160 pixels. The smart TVs come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 30W stereo speakers. They are also equipped with Xiaomi's in-house PatchWall system along with a new PatchWall+ software for live TV. Additionally, the Xiaomi TV X series is powered by the ARM Cortex-A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP1 GPU.

Xiaomi TV X series price and availability

The Xiaomi TV X series comes in four different sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch priced at Rs. 28999, Rs. 34999, Rs. 39999, and Rs. 61999, respectively. The smart TVs will go on sale from August 4 at 12:00pm via Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores. Additionally, the company is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on select bank cards.

Xiaomi TV X series specifications, features

Xiaomi TV X series features a 4K bezel-less display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Reality Flow MEMC engine. The TVs also offer a refresh rate of 60Hz. For audio, they are equipped with 30W stereo speakers alongside Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS:X.

The latest Xiaomi TV X series is powered by the ARM Cortex-A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage. They run on the latest Google TV software. Additionally, the TVs also feature support for multiple profiles, ambient mode, Google Assistant, Play Store, and Chromecast built-in.

Furthermore, the newly launched smart TV series is equipped with Xiaomi's in-house PatchWall system along with a new PatchWall+ software. They also offer Kids Mode with Parental Lock. The connectivity options on the TVs include Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. They also have multiple ports including three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm port among others.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.