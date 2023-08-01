Technology News
  Xiaomi TV X With 4K Dolby Vision Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi TV X With 4K Dolby Vision Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi TV X has been launched in four sizes — 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 August 2023 18:09 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi TV X price starts at Rs. 28,999

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TV X offers 60Hz refresh rate
  • The smart TV is equipped with 30W stereo speakers
  • Xiaomi TV X comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Xiaomi TV X series was launched in India on Tuesday. Available in four different sizes, the smart TVs feature a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. They have a screen resolution of 3,840 X 2,160 pixels. The smart TVs come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 30W stereo speakers. They are also equipped with Xiaomi's in-house PatchWall system along with a new PatchWall+ software for live TV. Additionally, the Xiaomi TV X series is powered by the ARM Cortex-A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP1 GPU.

Xiaomi TV X series price and availability

The Xiaomi TV X series comes in four different sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch priced at Rs. 28999, Rs. 34999, Rs. 39999, and Rs. 61999, respectively. The smart TVs will go on sale from August 4 at 12:00pm via Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores. Additionally, the company is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on select bank cards.

Xiaomi TV X series specifications, features

Xiaomi TV X series features a 4K bezel-less display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Reality Flow MEMC engine. The TVs also offer a refresh rate of 60Hz. For audio, they are equipped with 30W stereo speakers alongside Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS:X.

The latest Xiaomi TV X series is powered by the ARM Cortex-A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage. They run on the latest Google TV software. Additionally, the TVs also feature support for multiple profiles, ambient mode, Google Assistant, Play Store, and Chromecast built-in.

Furthermore, the newly launched smart TV series is equipped with Xiaomi's in-house PatchWall system along with a new PatchWall+ software. They also offer Kids Mode with Parental Lock. The connectivity options on the TVs include Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. They also have multiple ports including three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm port among others. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi TV X, Xiaomi TV X specifications, Xiaomi TV X price in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Hollywood Saves PVR Inox as Bollywood Bombs at Box Office

