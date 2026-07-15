Realme Narzo 100x 5G has been launched in India. The new Narzo series smartphone is released in two colour options and has a 6.8-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme Narzo 100x 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and includes an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Realme Narzo 100x 5G will be available for purchase starting next week.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. It is offered in Midnight Black and Flash Orange colours.

As an introductory offer, Realme is providing a Rs. 500 coupon discount and a Rs. 2,000 general discount on all variants. This will bring down the effective starting price to Rs. 18,499. Buyers can avail six months of no-cost EMI offers as well. It will go on sale from July 22 through the Realme India website and Amazon.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM Realme Narzo 100x 5G runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 254ppi. It is touted to deliver 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The display is protected by Panda-1681 glass.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the Realme Narzo 100x 5G alongside an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It carries up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It has a 5300 sq mm AirFlow Vapour Chamber Cooling System for thermal management.

The AI-backed dual rear camera unit of Realme Narzo 100x 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 75-degree field of view and a 5P lens. It boasts an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone offers AI Assistant for Notes, AI Eraser, AI-powered Portrait Lighting features and an AI Pulse Light feature.

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, along with A-GNSS.

The company says the new phone has ArmorShell Protection and has passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test. It has IP65 dust and water resistance.

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G features an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and reverse charging. The battery is advertised to offer up to 12 hours of gaming time on a single charge. It measures 166.4 x 78.2 x 8.8 mm and weighs around 224g.