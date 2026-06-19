Haier has launched its new HQLED P7 Pro smart TV series in India. The new lineup comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display sizes and features a 50W 2.1-channel speaker system with an integrated subwoofer. It has Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics technology and offers different AI-based features. The Haier HQLED P7 Pro lineup runs on Google TV and integrates Gemini for hands-free voice control. It is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The large screen models in the lineup offer Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series Price in India

Haier HQLED P7 Pro series is confirmed to be available across all leading retail stores. It costs Rs. 35,990 for the 43-inch variant and Rs. 43,490 for the 50-inch model. The 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models are priced at Rs. 49,990, Rs. 67,990 and Rs. 90,990, respectively. Haier assured that it is providing three years warranty on these models.

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series Specifications

Haier HQLED P7 Pro series features the company's in-house HQLED display technology that is touted to deliver up to 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The 55-inch and above models in the series support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ visuals. The lineup also features TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology, which is claimed to reduce eye strain during prolonged viewing sessions.

For gamers, the Haier HQLED P7 Pro series offers gaming features such as 120Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG), Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It has an integrated Gaming Bar for quickly accessing key gaming controls, refresh rate details, and customisable game settings.

The Haier HQLED P7 Pro series features a 50W sound system with a 2.1-channel speaker setup. The 55-inch and above variants offer an integrated subwoofer. The audio setup is backed by Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics audio.

The new lineup runs on the Google TV platform and integrates Gemini, enabling hands-free voice control. It lets users control compatible smart home devices through voice commands and interact with the smart TV. It supports the AI HDR Enhancer feature that television dynamically adjusts brightness, contrast and highlights on a frame-by-frame basis, ensuring greater depth, improved shadow details and more lifelike visuals. It also supports several AI-based features, including AI Colour Boost, AI Motion and AI Noise Reduction.

The Haier HQLED P7 Pro series features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It has HaiCast screen mirroring to cast content from compatible devices. It has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi support and provides a Bluetooth Speaker Mode that lets use the television as a Bluetooth speaker for audio playback.