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  • Sony Bravia 9 II, Bravia 7 II 4K RGB LED TVs Launched in India With XR Processor: Price, Features

Sony Bravia 9 II, Bravia 7 II 4K RGB LED TVs Launched in India With XR Processor: Price, Features

Sony Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 18:04 IST
Sony Bravia 9 II, Bravia 7 II 4K RGB LED TVs Launched in India With XR Processor: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Bravia 9 II packs an 80W Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system

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Highlights
  • Sony Bravia 9 II launched in two screen sizes
  • Sony Bravia 7 II is available in four screen sizes
  • They support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision
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Sony Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II smart TV lineups were launched in India on Monday. The new smart TVs features Sony's in-house True RGB display technology and Sony's proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro. The Sony Bravia 9 II is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, or 85-inch screens, while the Sony Bravia 7 II is available in 75-inch and 85-inch display options. They run on Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and include LED controllers. They feature Acoustic Multi-Audio+. The new televisions support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced formats.

Sony Bravia 9 II, Bravia 7 II smart TV Series Price in India

The Sony Bravia 9 II 75-inch screen model is priced at Rs. 8,39,900. The 85-inch version is priced at Rs. 9,89,900. Sales of these models will begin on June 29.

The Sony Bravia 7II smart TV costs Rs. 3,59,900 in India for the base model with a 55-inch screen. The 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 4,39,900. It costs Rs. 6,19,900 for the 75-inch variant. The 85-inch model is priced at Rs. 7,19,900. It is currently available for purchase in India. The company unveiled the 55-inch Sony Bravia 7 II and 65-inch models in India earlier this month. 

The new lineups will go on sale through Sony retail stores, ShopatSC.com, major electronic outlets and e-commerce platforms.

Sony Bravia 9 II, Bravia 7 II smart TV Series Specifications

As mentioned, the Sony Bravia 9 II is offered in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes, and Bravia 7 II comes in four sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. Both lineups feature a 4K (2,160×3,840 pixels) LCD panel with RGB LED backlighting and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The duo ships with Sony's XR Processor and offers RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, which is claimed to control red, green, and blue light sources to deliver colour volume. The duo also includes technologies such as XR Clear Image and XR Motion Clarity. They also offer Sony's RGB Triluminos Max technology for enhanced colour gamut.

Both Sony Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II run on Google TV based on Android TV and support voice commands through Google Assistant. They are also compatible with Apple AirPlay and offer Google Chromecast. Sony says the new models are equipped with newly developed LED controllers to offer enhanced backlight control. They offer RGB Triluminos Max for delivering high brightness.

The Sony Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II support HDR10, HLG, IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision. The TVs also feature X-Wide Angle Pro. The premium Sony Bravia 9 II series offers Immersive Black Screen Pro technology for low reflection and glare. It also includes Luminance Booster Pro and XR Contrast Booster 40, while the Bravia 7 II uses Luminance Booster and XR Contrast Booster 20.

For audio, the Sony Bravia 9 II packs an 80W Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system with eight speaker units, while the Sony Bravia 7II offers 40W audio output through a four-speaker Acoustic Multi-Audio system. Both lineups support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS, Acoustic Centre Sync, and 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer.

Both Sony Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, four HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, RF and satellite inputs. They support features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

The Sony Bravia 9 II has a premium build with an aluminium black bezel and a mirror finish stand. For gamers, the Sony Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II offer Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for PlayStation 5. They have Studio Calibrated Modes for Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core. Both models come with a standard voice remote.

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Further reading: Sony Bravia 9 II, Sony Bravia 9 II Price in India, Sony Bravia 9 II Specifications, Sony Bravia, Sony Bravia 7 II, Sony Bravia 7 II Price in India, Sony Bravia 7 II Specifications, Sony
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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