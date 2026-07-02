Lumio's Project Neo, an AI-powered content discovery experience built within the company's TLDR app, is now in public beta. The feature lets users search for movies and TV shows on supported Lumio devices simply by sending messages through WhatsApp or Instagram. Lumio claims that Project Neo is designed to eliminate the need to browse through multiple streaming apps to find something to watch, or to type while searching using a TV remote. Project Neo supports natural language queries in nine Indian languages. The feature is currently exclusive to Lumio Vision TVs and Lumio Arc projectors.

Lumio's Project Neo

With Project Neo, users can ask for recommendations by mentioning a movie title, actor, director, genre, language, mood, or even a vaguely remembered plot. The company claims that even if users are unclear about what to watch, they can simply tell the AI-powered feature that they are bored or ask for suggestions. Neo will then recommend trending content from supported platforms.

Project Neo can find movies and shows to watch using natural language voice commands, Lumio says

Photo Credit: Lumio

"A colleague mentions a show over lunch, a friend sends a reel of the latest trailer, your wife texts you things to watch on WhatsApp. Then you sit down in front of the TV and it's all forgotten, so you're doomed to scroll," Kailash Sankaranarayanan, Co-Founder and COO of Circuit House Technologies, explained.

Lumio claims the feature is designed to simplify the process of content discovery by enabling users to interact with the TLDR app through messaging platforms they already use. It also features integration with Instagram. Users can share a movie poster, trailer, screenshot, or any post related to a film or TV show with Project Neo. The AI will then identify the content and send it directly to the TLDR app on a compatible Lumio device.

As per the company, Project Neo is powered by its proprietary patent-pending technology.

The public beta for Project Neo is available starting today. Users can update the TLDR app via the Google Play Store. It supports nine languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, and Bengali at launch. The company says support for additional languages will be introduced in the future.

Project Neo is currently available exclusively on Lumio Vision TVs and Lumio Arc Projectors. These include recently introduced models like the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) and the Lumio Vision 7 (2026).