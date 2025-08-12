Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The TV is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and other consumer electronics channels.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2025 15:48 IST
Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vu

Vu says the TV has Instant Network Remote for fixing connectivity issues

Highlights
  • Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 comes with VRR and Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming
  • It price begins at Rs. 24,999 in India for the 43-inch variant
  • The TV runs Google TV OS with Google Assistant and Chromecast features
Advertisement

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) was launched in India on Tuesday. It is available in five size options, ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. The QLED TV runs on the Google TV platform and is powered by the VuOn AI Processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. As per the company, it has equipped Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technologies for visual enhancement, while there is Dolby Atmos support for audio.

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Price in India, Availability

The price of the Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 43-inch model. Its 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants cost Rs. 30,990, Rs. 35,990, and Rs. 50,990, respectively. Customers can also opt for the 75-inch Vu Glo QLED TV, priced at Rs. 64,990.

The TV is now available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and other consumer electronics channels, starting today.

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Features, Specifications

The Vu Glo QLED TV sports a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) QLED screen. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technologies. The A+ Grade panel is claimed to have 400 nits peak brightness and 92 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage.

The TV runs the Google TV platform, allowing users to download apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Spotify via the Google Play Store. This also enables features such as Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, allowing for voice control and content casting, respectively. Notably, the former also has a hotkey on the TV's remote.

Vu says it has equipped the Glo QLED TV with a VuOn AI Processor with a 1.5GHz clock speed. It is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. For audio, there is a built-in 24W Dolby Atmos system.

There are several features for gaming on the Glo QLED TV as well. The list includes Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and a cross-hair function for precise aiming when playing first-person shooter (FPS) games.

The brand claims that the Vu Glo QLED TV has an Instant Network Remote. There is a Wi-Fi hotkey which is said to fix connectivity issues. Meanwhile, users can also utilise a dedicated Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode, depending on the content being consumed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 Dolby Edition, Vu Glo QLED TV Dolby Edition Price in India, Vu Glo QLED TV Dolby Edition Specifications, Vu, QLED TV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model
Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  6. Zomato Now Lets You Renew Your Gold Membership for One Rupee
  7. Microsoft Is Retiring Its Lens App and Suggests Copilot as Replacement
  8. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
  9. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 6 for iPhone With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India
  2. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers
  4. Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  5. Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earphones Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life
  6. Apple MacBook Model With A-Series Chip, Affordable Price Tag to Launch in Early 2026: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades
  8. Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model
  10. Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »