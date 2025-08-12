Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) was launched in India on Tuesday. It is available in five size options, ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. The QLED TV runs on the Google TV platform and is powered by the VuOn AI Processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. As per the company, it has equipped Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technologies for visual enhancement, while there is Dolby Atmos support for audio.

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Price in India, Availability

The price of the Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 43-inch model. Its 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants cost Rs. 30,990, Rs. 35,990, and Rs. 50,990, respectively. Customers can also opt for the 75-inch Vu Glo QLED TV, priced at Rs. 64,990.

The TV is now available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and other consumer electronics channels, starting today.

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Features, Specifications

The Vu Glo QLED TV sports a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) QLED screen. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technologies. The A+ Grade panel is claimed to have 400 nits peak brightness and 92 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage.

The TV runs the Google TV platform, allowing users to download apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Spotify via the Google Play Store. This also enables features such as Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, allowing for voice control and content casting, respectively. Notably, the former also has a hotkey on the TV's remote.

Vu says it has equipped the Glo QLED TV with a VuOn AI Processor with a 1.5GHz clock speed. It is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. For audio, there is a built-in 24W Dolby Atmos system.

There are several features for gaming on the Glo QLED TV as well. The list includes Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and a cross-hair function for precise aiming when playing first-person shooter (FPS) games.

The brand claims that the Vu Glo QLED TV has an Instant Network Remote. There is a Wi-Fi hotkey which is said to fix connectivity issues. Meanwhile, users can also utilise a dedicated Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode, depending on the content being consumed.