  Samsung HW Q990F and HW QS700F Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F support multi-platform connectivity with Wireless Dolby Atmos.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 18:35 IST
Samsung HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung HW-Q990F offers 11.1.4-channel full surround sound

Highlights
  • HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F soundbars support the Q-Symphony Pro feature
  • The new Q-series soundbar includes a compact 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer
  • Their connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI and Wi-Fi
Samsung launched two new soundbar models in India on Thursday, including the flagship HW-Q990F and the convertible HW-QS700F. The company has touted the space-saving design of these soundbars, that are claimed to offer AI Sound Optimisation and Dynamic Bass Control features. The Active Voice Amplifier Pro feature is also claimed to improve content with dialogue. The newly-launched soundbars support wireless audio streaming with Dolby Atmos and multi-platform connectivity.

Samsung HW-Q990F, Samsung HW-QS700F Price in India, Availability

Samsung HW-Q990F price in India is set at Rs. 92,990, while the Samsung HW-QS700F costs Rs. 35,990. Meanwhile, the 2025 lineup of Q-series soundbars starts at Rs. 14,990, the company revealed in a press release. They are available for purchase in the country via the Samsung India website, e-commerce platforms and select offline retailers. 

Samsung HW-Q990F, Samsung HW-QS700F Features, Specifications

Samsung's 2025 Q-series of soundbars includes the flagship HW-Q990F and the convertible HW-QS700F soundbars. They come with a Convertible Fit Design and are equipped with integrated Gyro Sensors, which are said to fine-tune sound based on the soundbar's position.

Both models include a compact 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer, which is claimed to offer a powerful bass experience despite being 58 percent smaller than previous models. This range features AI Sound Optimisation, Dynamic Bass Control, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro features.

Meanwhile, the Q-Symphony Pro feature is claimed to help create expansive, synchronised sound when paired with Samsung TVs. They support Wireless Dolby Atmos, which offers cinematic 3D audio without cables. 

The Samsung HW-Q990F offers 11.1.4-channel full surround sound, and the HW-QS700F offers 3.1.2-channel sound. The soundbars are compatible with SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay, and Room Ready, and offer high-resolution playback, with seamless connectivity and a premium audio experience. They have a dedicated Game Pro mode as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI and Wi-Fi.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications
