Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) has been launched in South Korea. The company claims that it is the world's first TV to feature a micro-scale RGB LED backlight behind a 115-inch display. It will be part of Samsung's “ultra-premium” TV range. It will be able to show videos of up to 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution with up to 144Hz of variable refresh rate. The new TV features a dedicated Filmmaker Mode and a Game Mode. It comes with FreeSync Premium Pro support too. The TV is currently available in South Korea, and the company has confirmed to launch it in other markets soon.

Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) Price, Availability

The newly announced Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) is priced at KRW 44,900,000 (roughly Rs. 2,831,854) in South Korea. Although the TV is currently available in a single 115-inch screen size option, the company also plans to launch it in a variety of sizes in the near future.

Samsung says the smart TV is only available in South Korea, but it is expected to launch its Micro RGB TV (2025) in the US market soon,and it could also debut in global markets in the future.

Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) Specifications

Coming to its specifications, the Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) sports a 115-inch display with 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz of variable refresh rate, and Micro RGB HDR+ support. Samsung's proprietary Micro RGB technology places “individually controlled” red, green, and blue micro RGB LEDs, each measuring 100µm, behind the screen. The company claims that the architecture allows it to precisely control each RGB diode individually to offer more accurate colours.

Gamers can also use the built-in auto low latency mode (ALLM), and the smart TV also comes with a Filmmaker Mode and supports FreeSync Premium Pro. The Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) also features 4K AI Upscaling Pro, an AI processor that analyses the content being displayed and upscales the image with the help of 128 neural networks. The TV ships with 4.2.2 channel 70W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony.

The Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) also comes with an AI engine, aiding picture and sound optimisation. The engine is claimed to analyse each frame in real time to automatically optimise colour output, recognise scenes with full colour tones with the help of RGB Color Booster Pro.

Users can also create AI-generated wallpapers and the smart TV's display also offers 100 percent coverage of BT.2020 colour gamut. The TV has also been ‘Micro RGB Precision Color' certified by Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE).

It runs on the Tizen Smart TV OS, and the company has promised to offer seven years of free operating system updates. The new Samsung TV also comes with Samsung Knox for security. In the box, users will also receive a smart solar cell remote control.

For connectivity, the Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth version 5.3, 4 x HDMI eARC, and an Ethernet port. It also gets Smart Home and SmartThings support, according to the company, which means it will work with several smart home devices.

