  Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio Driven Video Generation AI Model

Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model

Pika Labs’ new AI video-generation app is currently available by invitation only.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2025 15:03 IST
Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model

Photo Credit: Pika Labs

Pika Labs’ video model can generate hyper-real facial expressions in real-time

Highlights
  • The app lets users generate creative AI videos from selfies
  • Pika Labs also unveiled a new AI model that can generate audio in videos
  • The model can generate videos of any length in HD quality
Pika Labs introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) social iOS app on Monday. Dubbed Pika Social AI Video, the app enables users to take a selfie and then convert it into an AI-generated short video using platform-integrated models. Once a video has been created, users can also share it with others via a social feed. Alongside the new app, the Palo Alto, California-based AI startup also introduced a new video generation AI model that can generate audio natively, allowing users to create videos of any length.

Pika Labs Unveils New AI Model, Social App

In a blog post, the AI startup announced the launch of its AI app. It is currently available only on iOS, and individuals will require an invite code before they can sign in to the app. The company onboarded a select number of users for the platform last month and has opened a waitlist that others can register for, at the moment. Pika Labs has also highlighted that an Android app is coming soon.

Dubbed Pika Social AI Video, the app allows users to generate a short AI-generated video using selfies as input. There are several customisation tools as well, which let users add and change elements in the selfie.

Additionally, users can also use text prompts to ask the video model to generate a specific output. Once a video has been generated, users can share it with others using the social feed. Apart from creating videos from scratch, the platform also allows users to pick the same setup as another shared video and build on it.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Pika Labs announced a new feature for the platform. It is releasing a new video generation model that natively generates audio and can create “hyper-real expressions” almost instantly. The startup also claimed that the tool can generate HD videos in any style and of any length within six seconds.

It is currently unclear whether this will be a free feature or if users will have to pay a subscription fee to access the model. Pika Labs has also not disclosed when the feature might be released on the app.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
