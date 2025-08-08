Panasonic has launched its new P-Series TV range in India, led by the flagship ShinobiPro MiniLED series. The complete lineup includes 21 LED models across ShinobiPro MiniLED, 4K Google TV, and Full HD and HD Ready Google TV variants, ranging from premium to compact home needs. The new Panasonic TVs feature slim bezels and offer various features including 4K Studio Colour Engine, Hexa Chroma Drive, Accuview Display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS TruSurround, inbuilt Chromecast, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs, New 2025 P-Series Price in India

Pricing for the 2025 Panasonic P-series TVs starts from Rs. 17,990 and goes up to Rs. 3,99,990. The 65-inch and 75-inch Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs are priced at Rs. 1,84,990 and Rs. 3,19,990, respectively.

All the new models are available for purchase in the country via Panasonic's online and offline stores, as well as select e-commerce websites.

Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs Specifications, Features

The newly unveiled Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs are available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. The series offers a bezel-less design and has 4K displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The TVs are equipped with 4K Studio Colour Engine and Hexa Chroma Drive for a richer colour experience. They support HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies.

The ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs run on Google TV and are equipped with 66W speakers backed by Dolby Atmos and an inbuilt home-theatre system with tweeters, powered by DTS TruSurround for an immersive sound experience. They have inbuilt Chromecast as well and a dedicated gaming mode, which offers low latency.

The Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs offer remote control support as well as hands-free voice control. They are compatible with Google Voice Assistant. Pre-installed apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.