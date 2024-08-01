Vu Vibe QLED TV was unveiled in India on July 30. The smart television is claimed to be the first one in the world to come with an integrated soundbar that is said to improve the voice clarity of the content being viewed. The newly launched TV also comes in four display sizes with QLED IPS panels that offer 400nits of peak brightness level. It runs on Google TV OS and is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It also comes paired with a Vu Vibe Remote which has picture and sound hotkeys.

Vu Vibe QLED TV Price in India, Availability

The Vu Vibe QLED TV starts in India at Rs. 30,999 for the 43-inch model, while the 50-inch and 55-inch variants are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively. The largest 65-inch version, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 58,999.

Vu's new smart TVs are available for purchase at select offline retail stores across the country and will go on sale online, exclusively via Amazon, starting August 9.

Vu Vibe QLED TV Specifications, Features

The Vu Vibe QLED TV sports a 4K QLED IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate alongside HDR10+ support. It comes with a bezel-less design and is offered in four display sizes — 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

The newly launched Vu Vibe QLED TV comes integrated with an 88-watt soundbar and is claimed to offer a distortion-free immersive sound experience. It offers five different sound modes – Sound only, Cinema, Night, Dolby Audio, and Pure Surround. The dedicated sound-only mode allows the TV to play music while the screen is off.

Users can play music through their Spotify or YouTube accounts directly on the Vu Vibe QLED TV. They can also pair multiple electronic devices to the TV using both Bluetooth or USB connections. It allows dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity as well.

The Vu Vibe QLED TV runs on Google TV OS and has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Users can play content on the TV using Google's Chromecast. The paired Vu Vibe remote is equipped with picture and sound hotkeys which allow users to navigate different audio and visual settings quickly.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.