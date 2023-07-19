Technology News
Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch and 85-inch Televisions Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The massive televisions can be purchased through the Vu online store and Amazon.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2023 16:55 IST
Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch and 85-inch Televisions Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch TV is priced at Rs. 6,00,000 in India

Highlights
  • Vu Masterpiece QLED TV range comes in two sizes
  • The televisions run on Android TV with the Google TV UI
  • Both televisions have a 204W speaker system

Vu Masterpiece 98-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs have been launched in India. The televisions are among the biggest in Vu's product range in India, and are designed for home use in large viewing spaces, as an alternative to projector-based home theatre setups. The Ultra-HD, high dynamic range televisions additionally come with a 204W speaker system, and run on the Android TV operating system with the Google TV user interface on top.

Vu Masterpiece QLED TV price in India

The Vu Masterpiece QLED television range is available in two sizes - a larger 98-inch option priced at Rs. 6,00,000, and a smaller 85-inch option priced at Rs. 3,00,000. The televisions are available for purchase on the Vu website and online store, and will also be listed on Amazon India, which is the company's key partner for online retail and logistics. The televisions are being offered with a three-year warranty from the brand.

Vu Masterpiece QLED TV specifications, features

Both variants of the Vu Masterpiece QLED TV come with an Ultra-HD (3840x2160) QLED screen, with a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes the TV well suited for use with modern gaming consoles. Additionally, the television has an anti-glare screen, which is said to reduce reflections of ambient light, making the screen viewable even in brightly lit rooms. There is full-array local dimming, as well as support for the HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision high dynamic range formats.

For sound, the new Vu Masterpiece QLED televisions have a 204W, 4.1-channel speaker system, with support for Dolby Atmos audio. The televisions run on the Android TV operating system with the Google TV user interface on top, with support for apps through the Google Play Store for Android TV. There is also Google Assistant and Google Chromecast built in, typical for televisions running on Android TV.

The massive size of the televisions mean that they weigh in at 65kg and 43kg respectively, making the TVs considerably heavier than most mainstream televisions and size options. Because of the size and weight, the TV is ideally used with its stands on a TV table. As per Vu, the televisions are made of aerospace-grade aluminium, which adds to the aesthetic appeal and the ability to use the TV as a ‘showpiece' of sorts for your home.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vu Masterpiece 98-inch Ultra-HD QLED TV

Vu Masterpiece 98-inch Ultra-HD QLED TV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 98.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 2186mm x 1250mm x 99mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Vu Masterpiece 85-inch Ultra-HD QLED TV

Vu Masterpiece 85-inch Ultra-HD QLED TV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 85.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1903mm x 1088mm x 80mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry.
Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch and 85-inch Televisions Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
