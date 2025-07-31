Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 began at noon on Thursday for all users. Prime users were given a 12-hour window between midnight to noon on July 31, before the sale opened for general consumers. The sale presents a good opportunity for individuals to purchase a diverse range of tech products, such as smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, and more, at a discounted price. Those looking for a new smart TV within a budget of Rs. 30,000 will also be able to find offers from brands such as Samsung, Vu, Xiaomi, and others.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Freedom sale, buyers have multiple ways to bring down the effective cost of their purchases. While the e-commerce giant is offering direct discounts on listed products, individuals can also transact using an SBI bank credit card to get an additional 10 percent off on their total bill. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card holders can also get a five percent cashback on every transaction. Finally, if paying a large lump sum is ruining your finances, you can opt for no-cost EMIs available on a large number of products.

Here, we have prepared a list of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000. But, if your budget allows you to splurge up to Rs. 50,000, you can check relevant deals here. The sale is also a good opportunity to get your hands on a new gaming laptop. If that's something you're looking for, then check the top offers here.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

