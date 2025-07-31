Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

Technology News
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 went live for all users at 12pm on July 31.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2025 18:17 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Discounts available on smart TVs from Samsung, Vu, and Xiaomi

Highlights
  • Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro (43-inch) is priced at Rs. 27,240
  • SBI credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount
  • Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMIs to manage their finances better
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 began at noon on Thursday for all users. Prime users were given a 12-hour window between midnight to noon on July 31, before the sale opened for general consumers. The sale presents a good opportunity for individuals to purchase a diverse range of tech products, such as smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, and more, at a discounted price. Those looking for a new smart TV within a budget of Rs. 30,000 will also be able to find offers from brands such as Samsung, Vu, Xiaomi, and others.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Freedom sale, buyers have multiple ways to bring down the effective cost of their purchases. While the e-commerce giant is offering direct discounts on listed products, individuals can also transact using an SBI bank credit card to get an additional 10 percent off on their total bill. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card holders can also get a five percent cashback on every transaction. Finally, if paying a large lump sum is ruining your finances, you can opt for no-cost EMIs available on a large number of products.

Here, we have prepared a list of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000. But, if your budget allows you to splurge up to Rs. 50,000, you can check relevant deals here. The sale is also a good opportunity to get your hands on a new gaming laptop. If that's something you're looking for, then check the top offers here.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro (43-inch) Rs. 46,900 Rs. 27,240 Buy Here
Vu Vibe Series (43-inch) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 24,990 Buy Here
Redmi F Series Fire TV (32-inch) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 10,499 Buy Here
Samsung Smart LED TV (32-inch) Rs. 18,900 Rs. 14,900 Buy Here
LG LR600 Series (32-inch) Rs. 20,990 Rs. 14,490 Buy Here
Xiaomi F Series Fire TV (32-inch) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,990 Buy Here
Hisense E5Q Series (43-inch) Rs. 35,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Here
TCL V4C Series (32-inch) Rs. 20,490 Rs. 10,990 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 32-inch Smart Fire TV 32 (L32R8-FVIN)

Redmi 32-inch Smart Fire TV 32 (L32R8-FVIN)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Good connectivity options
  • Miracast and AirPlay
  • Fire TV OS software, deep Alexa integration
  • Loud sound, decent picture performance
  • Bad
  • Not too good with dark, dull visuals
  • Sound tuning is inadequate
Read detailed Redmi 32-inch Smart Fire TV 32 (L32R8-FVIN) review
Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 716mm x 424mm x 83mm
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Vu Vibe QLED TV

Vu Vibe QLED TV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions ‎23.5 x 95.8 x 62.7 cm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Samsung 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (32K4300)

Samsung 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (32K4300)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 728.7 mm x 468.8 mm x 78 mm
OS Tizen
Smart TV Yes
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
TCL 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (32F3900)

TCL 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (32F3900)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
OS Linux
Smart TV No
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
