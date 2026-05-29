The Xiaomi FX Mini LED Series will be launched in India next week, the company announced on Friday. The upcoming TV lineup will bring Mini LED display technology, which was previously seen with the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026), alongside Amazon Fire TV integration and the company's proprietary Quantum MagiQ Technology. As per the company, the upcoming lineup is designed to deliver enhanced contrast, smoother motion handling, and improved picture quality for movies, sports, and gaming.

In an X Post, Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi FX Mini LED Series will launch in India on June 4. The upcoming lineup is teased to offer Mini LED backlighting, Fire TV built-in, and Quantum MagiQ Technology. Xiaomi claims the series is designed to deliver improved brightness, contrast, colour accuracy, and overall picture quality compared to conventional LED TVs.

Unlock the next level of immersive entertainment with the all-new #XiaomiTVFXMiniLEDSeries.



Experience deeper blacks and brighter whites, making your favorite movies and shows come to life. Discover exceptional details powered by #QuantumMagiQ.



Launching on 4th June 2026.

Know… pic.twitter.com/ffcB0euc4c — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 27, 2026

The upcoming TVs will also offer a wide colour gamut panel, which Xiaomi says is capable of delivering cinema-grade colour reproduction with accurate shades across different brightness levels. On the audio front, Xiaomi has revealed that the FX Mini LED Series will feature a four-speaker sound system. The setup includes full-range drivers with dedicated tweeters.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal pricing or availability details for the Xiaomi FX Mini LED Series in India.

Xiaomi FX Mini LED Series Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series is already available in select global markets. The global 75-inch variant features a 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution display with Mini LED backlighting and quantum dot technology. The panel supports a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG, and Filmmaker Mode. Xiaomi also equips the TV with local dimming zones designed to improve contrast and deliver deeper blacks.

The TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex A55 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It also comes with Fire TV built in, allowing users to access streaming services, Alexa voice controls, and personalised content recommendations directly through the interface.

For audio, the global model includes a quad speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies. The TV also offers HDMI 2.1 ports with support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).