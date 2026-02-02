Xiaomi will expand its network of service centres in India, with new ones set to open in 15 cities in Q1 2026. The company said the move is part of its plan to set up 100 service centres across the country. The latest expansion builds on the initial rollout completed in 2025 and aims to widen access to faster and more specialised service support. Xiaomi said the new centres will open in phases through early 2026, covering additional regions and strengthening its after-sales presence nationwide.

Xiaomi Plans to Expand Service Centre Network by Q1 2026

According to Xiaomi, the first two new centres were opened in Ludhiana and Indore on January 29, followed by centres in Visakhapatnam, Surat, and Lucknow on January 30. The remaining centres are expected to open in phases through the first quarter of 2026.

Xiaomi said the new service centres are designed to offer faster repairs and a broader service experience compared to standard service points. The company added that customers will have access to dedicated technical staff, product interaction areas, and paperless service processes. Xiaomi also said the centres will allow customers to explore and purchase products and take part in weekly community activities such as Xiaomi Days, which will be held every Wednesday.

The Chinese tech giant said the new centres will offer additional benefits, including a 30-day service discount for women customers. The company added that defence personnel and persons with disabilities will be eligible for lifetime waivers on service charges. Limited-period offers, such as discounts of up to 50 percent on select spare parts and free screen protectors for select devices, will also be available, subject to availability.

The company said that during 2025, nearly 95 percent of devices serviced at its first 10 service centres were repaired and delivered within 24 hours. Xiaomi added that repeat visits were kept below 1 percent and customer escalations remained under 0.5 percent. The company also said more than 5,000 customers benefited from its Wednesday Service Days initiative, which included free service charges on out-of-warranty repairs and complimentary device health check-ups.

Xiaomi said its Premium Service Centres offer priority repairs within 24 hours and are supported by trained technicians, spare part availability, and quality checks. The smartphone maker also said that it offers access to standby devices if repairs take more than two hours.