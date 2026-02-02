Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi to Open Service Centres in 15 New Cities to Expand After-Sales Support in India

Xiaomi's upcoming service centres will also let customers explore and purchase products.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 15:59 IST
Xiaomi to Open Service Centres in 15 New Cities to Expand After-Sales Support in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi said the Premium Service Centres offer priority repairs within 24 hours

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New Xiaomi service centres to open in phases through early 2026
  • Xiaomi offers service discounts and lifetime waivers at new centres
  • Xiaomi adds standby devices for longer service repairs
Advertisement

Xiaomi will expand its network of service centres in India, with new ones set to open in 15 cities in Q1 2026. The company said the move is part of its plan to set up 100 service centres across the country. The latest expansion builds on the initial rollout completed in 2025 and aims to widen access to faster and more specialised service support. Xiaomi said the new centres will open in phases through early 2026, covering additional regions and strengthening its after-sales presence nationwide.

Xiaomi Plans to Expand Service Centre Network by Q1 2026 

According to Xiaomi, the first two new centres were opened in Ludhiana and Indore on January 29, followed by centres in Visakhapatnam, Surat, and Lucknow on January 30. The remaining centres are expected to open in phases through the first quarter of 2026.

Xiaomi said the new service centres are designed to offer faster repairs and a broader service experience compared to standard service points. The company added that customers will have access to dedicated technical staff, product interaction areas, and paperless service processes. Xiaomi also said the centres will allow customers to explore and purchase products and take part in weekly community activities such as Xiaomi Days, which will be held every Wednesday.

The Chinese tech giant said the new centres will offer additional benefits, including a 30-day service discount for women customers. The company added that defence personnel and persons with disabilities will be eligible for lifetime waivers on service charges. Limited-period offers, such as discounts of up to 50 percent on select spare parts and free screen protectors for select devices, will also be available, subject to availability.

The company said that during 2025, nearly 95 percent of devices serviced at its first 10 service centres were repaired and delivered within 24 hours. Xiaomi added that repeat visits were kept below 1 percent and customer escalations remained under 0.5 percent. The company also said more than 5,000 customers benefited from its Wednesday Service Days initiative, which included free service charges on out-of-warranty repairs and complimentary device health check-ups.

Xiaomi said its Premium Service Centres offer priority repairs within 24 hours and are supported by trained technicians, spare part availability, and quality checks. The smartphone maker also said that it offers access to standby devices if repairs take more than two hours.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Premium Service Centre, Xiaomi Days, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Lands on Geekbench With Exynos 2600 and 12GB of RAM
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Support Google's Pixel-Exclusive Scam Detection Feature
Xiaomi to Open Service Centres in 15 New Cities to Expand After-Sales Support in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here's When Apple's Refreshed MacBook Pro Models Might Launch
  3. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy F70e Could Cost in India
  4. Sony Has Patented a PlayStation Controller Design Without Any Buttons
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Oracle Could Cut 30,000 Jobs to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
  7. Xiaomi 17 Series Could Launch in Global Markets Before MWC 2026
  8. Oppo K14x India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  9. Xiaomi to Open Out Premium Service Centres in These 15 Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
  2. Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Support Google's Pixel-Exclusive Scam Detection Feature
  4. Xiaomi to Open Service Centres in 15 New Cities to Expand After-Sales Support in India
  5. Oppo A6i+ 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera; Oppo A6v 5G Tags Along: Price, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Lands on Geekbench With Exynos 2600 and 12GB of RAM
  7. Sony's New Patent Shows Buttonless PlayStation Controller Design With Touch Input
  8. Oracle Reportedly Considering 30,000 Job Cuts to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Display, Battery, Cameras and Colourways
  10. Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Colour Options, and Launch Timeline Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »