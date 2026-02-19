MakeMyTrip announced a collaboration with OpenAI on Wednesday, which is claimed to increase the use of artificial intelligence in travel planning and booking. As part of the partnership, OpenAI's APIs will be integrated into the company's app to power new features within Myra, its trip planning assistant. The company said the update will help address conversational travel queries and provide structured booking options for flights, hotels, and related services. MakeMyTrip also highlighted the growing adoption of Myra across multiple languages and Tier-2 and smaller cities.

MakeMyTrip Will Let Users Have a Conversation With Its Myra Assistant

The online travel company said in a press release that the effort is aimed at addressing high-intent travel queries and assisting users who begin trip planning through conversational prompts. Under the partnership, MakeMyTrip has brought OpenAI's APIs into its app. These APIs will support new AI-driven functions within Myra, its trip planning assistant, helping travellers convert conversation-based ideas into booking options on the platform.

MakeMyTrip said the integration should allow it to react more quickly to shifting travel intent by presenting structured, transaction-ready choices for flights, hotels, and other related services. It added that this reflects a move away from depending only on passive search traffic toward a more direct role in AI-led discovery.

OpenAI said its technology is being used to make travel planning feel more like an interactive conversation, with itineraries and recommendations shaped by what travellers actually want. It also noted that advanced AI can strengthen consumer engagement beyond internal business use.

MakeMyTrip noted that it has invested in AI and machine learning for years, applying these systems across the travel journey, from inspiration and search to booking and post-sales support. The company said Myra is supported by proprietary models built on large language architectures and travel-intent data.

The company said Myra now manages over 50,000 conversations daily and works across several languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. It also reported that more than 45 percent of queries come from Tier-2 and smaller cities, with voice-based interactions notably higher in non-metro areas.