Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OxygenOS 17 Could Offer Improvements to Performance and Camera Zoom on OnePlus Phones, Early Leak Shows

OxygenOS 17 Could Offer Improvements to Performance and Camera Zoom on OnePlus Phones, Early Leak Shows

The OxygenOS 17 update may include software-level changes aimed at boosting battery efficiency and improving overall stability.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2026 10:37 IST
OxygenOS 17 Could Offer Improvements to Performance and Camera Zoom on OnePlus Phones, Early Leak Shows

OxygenOS 17 is expected to be OnePlus’ next major update based on Android 17

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The update may improve CPU management to reduce unnecessary workload
  • Camera zoom transitions could become more seamless in photos and videos
  • Memory optimisations could allow better background app retention
Advertisement

OnePlus is working on its next major software release, OxygenOS 17, which is expected to be based on Android 17. Early leaks hint that the update may focus on smoother day-to-day performance, improved system efficiency, and a more refined user experience. Reports suggest OnePlus could introduce better animations, fewer frame drops, and enhanced camera zoom transitions. The update may also bring deeper optimisations for CPU and memory management, along with battery improvements, although official confirmation is still awaited.

OnePlus' OxygenOS 17 Details Surface Online Ahead of Expected Android 17 Rollout

Our first glance at details of the upcoming OxygenOS 17 update comes through a Telegram source that tracks OnePlus software development, and it was shared by OnePlus Club. The leak suggests OxygenOS 17 may prioritise smoother performance and improved system efficiency.

The upcoming OxygenOS 17 update could offer more responsive animations and help cut down on frame drops during regular use. Interface transitions may also feel more stable and consistent, giving the impression of faster overall operation.

Camera performance could see changes as well. OxygenOS 17 is said to improve zoom transitions when users take photos or record videos. This may reduce lag during continuous zooming and make the experience feel more seamless.

The update could bring better CPU resource management to lower the unnecessary workload, according to the leak. It is also said to improve memory performance, allowing apps to stay active in the background for longer and supporting smoother multitasking. The leak further mentions possible improvements to garbage collection, which could help apps launch faster and reduce minor stutters over time.

The Android 17-backed OxygenOS 17 may include software-level changes aimed at boosting battery efficiency and improving overall stability. Because OxygenOS shares much of its foundation with Oppo's ColorOS, similar enhancements could also arrive with ColorOS 17 on Oppo devices. Since the company has not made any official announcement, readers should treat these details with caution.

OnePlus has also not shared a release schedule so far. Still, OxygenOS 17 will likely roll out after Google launches the stable version of Android 17. The OnePlus 16 is expected to debut with the update first, while older supported models may receive it later through phased releases.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OxygenOS 17, OnePlus, ColorOS, Oppo, Android 17, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
JioHome Cricket Offer Announced in India With Bundled OTT Apps, Cashback Benefits

Related Stories

OxygenOS 17 Could Offer Improvements to Performance and Camera Zoom on OnePlus Phones, Early Leak Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V70 Elite, V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries: See Prices
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IM
  4. Pine Labs Partners OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  5. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Chipset, Battery Specs
  6. New JioHotstar Feature: Use ChatGPT to Discover Live Sports and Shows
  7. Qubo Dashcam Trio Review
  8. AI Impact Summit: HMD, Sarvam AI to Bring Chatbot to Feature Phones
  9. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen: See Price
  10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Will Join Xbox Game Pass Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Return to Bethesda's 'Classic Style' After Fallout 76 and Starfield, Says Todd Howard
  2. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface
  3. AI Impact Summit: Pine Labs Announces Collaboration With OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  4. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site
  6. JioHotstar Adds ChatGPT Multilingual Search to Find Any Match or Movie
  7. Google DeepMind Launches Lyria 3: New AI Music Generation Arrives in Gemini App
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With OpenAI to Add New AI Features to Myra Trip Assistant
  9. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs
  10. OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »