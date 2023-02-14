Technology News
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be on sale exclusively on the Mi.com website from February 20.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 February 2023 17:29 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K was first launched in December 2021

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TV Stick 4K can turn a regular television into a smart TV
  • A Mi Voice Remote with an Assistant button accompanies the TV Stick
  • It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest streaming device from the Chinese electronics manufacturer to debut in the country. The company had teased the arrival of the product in the Indian market last week. The streaming device was first introduced by Xiaomi in December 2021. The Indian variant of the TV Stick runs on Android TV 11 with the company's PatchWall UI on top and supports Dolby Vision which is claimed to offer improved video playback and Dolby Atmos for surround sound audio. The smart home device comes with built-in Chromecast support.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K price in India, availability

The company confirmed that the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K device will go on sale exclusively on the Mi.com website. The device is priced at Rs. 4,999 and will be sold in a single Black colourway. Meanwhile, the Mi TV Stick, which debuted in India in August 2020, costs Rs. 2,799.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K specifications, features

As the name implies, when plugged in, it equips a regular television with the same features as a smart TV. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K includes a Mi Voice Remote with an Assistant button. It includes buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The device offers support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device also offers built-in Chromecast support.

Released globally in December 2021, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor, a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, and 2GB of RAM. The stick has an internal storage capacity of 8GB. The streaming stick runs Android TV 11 with the company's proprietary PatchWall interface on top.

Xiaomi's smart televisions use the PatchWall customisation layer, which offers direct access to various sections of the television from the same location. The software gives users direct access to HDMI inputs as well as access to commonly used TV apps. In essence, it is in charge of centralising various television functions in a single location.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support and the device can be connected to a TV via an HDMI 2.1 port.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with a remote, a power adapter, and an HDMI extender cable in the box. The streaming device from Xiaomi weighs 42.8g and measures 106.8x29.4x15.4mm.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
