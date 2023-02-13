Xiaomi 13 Lite could soon make its debut in global markets. There have been rumours suggesting that this handset could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 2 that was launched in China last year. A reliable tipster has shared a video of the Xiaomi 13 Lite being unboxed, ahead of its expected launch. The leaked video reveals several of the purported smartphone's specifications. These specifications appear to be in line with previous reports that the Xiaomi 13 Lite would make its debut as a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 2.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414) has leaked an alleged unboxing video of the Xiaomi 13 Lite. This Xiaomi handset is shown to sport a curved display in the video. It also appears to come with a 67W fast charger in the box. In addition, Ambhore has revealed some of the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G Unboxing.



Confirms it will be Xiaomi Civi 2 rebrand✅



-6.55", FHD+, AMOLED, 120Hz, 10bit, 1920Hz PWM, 1k nits, Dolby Vision

-Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

-50MP Sony IMX766 + 20MP Wide-Angle + 2MP Macro

-32MP + 32MP Wide-Angle

-4500mAh, 67W

-In display FPS#Xiaomi13Lite pic.twitter.com/UYF1vbSr7w — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 12, 2023

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is said to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This display could also have 1,000 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1,920Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM). Under the hood, it may pack a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

In the camera department, this Xiaomi smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766. It may also get a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the Xiaomi 13 Lite could sport two 32-megapixel cameras on the front.

The smartphone could be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It may also feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. These rumoured specifications appear similar to the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was only launched in China.

The Chinese tech giant is yet to officially confirm the global launch date of this smartphone. However, it could debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, which is set to kick off on February 27. Xiaomi has also announced that it will launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on February 26.

