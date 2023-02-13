Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Lite Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video, May Debut as Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi 13 Lite could be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona later this month.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2023 13:47 IST
Xiaomi 13 Lite Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video, May Debut as Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Lite is said to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Lite may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • It may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
  • The Xiaomi 13 Lite could sports a 32-megapixel dual front camera unit

Xiaomi 13 Lite could soon make its debut in global markets. There have been rumours suggesting that this handset could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 2 that was launched in China last year. A reliable tipster has shared a video of the Xiaomi 13 Lite being unboxed, ahead of its expected launch. The leaked video reveals several of the purported smartphone's specifications. These specifications appear to be in line with previous reports that the Xiaomi 13 Lite would make its debut as a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 2.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414) has leaked an alleged unboxing video of the Xiaomi 13 Lite. This Xiaomi handset is shown to sport a curved display in the video. It also appears to come with a 67W fast charger in the box. In addition, Ambhore has revealed some of the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is said to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This display could also have 1,000 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1,920Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM). Under the hood, it may pack a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

In the camera department, this Xiaomi smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766. It may also get a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the Xiaomi 13 Lite could sport two 32-megapixel cameras on the front.

The smartphone could be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It may also feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. These rumoured specifications appear similar to the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was only launched in China.

The Chinese tech giant is yet to officially confirm the global launch date of this smartphone. However, it could debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, which is set to kick off on February 27. Xiaomi has also announced that it will launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on February 26.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi Civi 2, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Comment
