Jio Rolls Out 5G Network in 4 Cities in Himachal Pradesh, Services Extended to 17 More Cities in India

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present during the launch event in Shimla on Tuesday.

By ANI | Updated: 14 February 2023 17:25 IST
Jio Rolls Out 5G Network in 4 Cities in Himachal Pradesh, Services Extended to 17 More Cities in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio plans to soon expand 5G services to the whole of Himachal Pradesh

Highlights
  • Jio True 5G can greatly benefit the fields of healthcare, education
  • Haldwani, Rishikesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand also received Jio 5G
  • Jio Community Clinic medical kit, Jio Glass were showcased at the event

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched 5G services in five cities of Himachal Pradesh. State Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present during the event in Shimla on Tuesday. In addition to Shimla, the Jio True 5G services were simultaneously launched in Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bilaspur in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The transformational benefits of Jio True 5G and the application of this immersive technology in the fields of healthcare, education, and other key sectors of importance for India were demonstrated at the launch event, according to a statement from Jio. A glimpse of the generational advancement that will be seen in these areas was showcased through the Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device -- Jio Glass.

At the launch event, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said, "I congratulate Jio and the people of Himachal Pradesh, on the launch of Jio's True 5G services in the state. This launch is an important milestone for the people of the state, who will benefit immensely from Jio's 5G services... This will also bring fundamental changes in sectors like tourism, e-governance, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, automation, education, artificial intelligence, disaster management, IT and manufacturing, etc."

He added, "We all have witnessed the benefits of digital connectivity during the pandemic. Expansion of 5G services will further strengthen the digital infrastructure of the state."

Jio 5G services were also launched in 17 additional cities across the country. These cities are Ankleshwar and Savarkundla in Gujarat; Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh; Akola and Parbhani in Maharashtra; Bathinda, Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab; Bhilwara, SriGanganagar and Sikar in Rajasthan; Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

A Jio spokesperson said, "We are excited to commence Jio True 5G services in Himachal Pradesh from Shimla, Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bilaspur. Jio True 5G will digitally empower the people of the state with infinite growth opportunities in various areas."

According to the spokesperson, Jio is the operator of choice for users in Himachal and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio's continued commitment to the people of Himachal, especially the youth. "We would soon expand our 5G services to the whole of the state," the spokesperson added.

