Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv Reviews
  • Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Review: It’s a Xiaomi Ultra HD TV, Minus the Screen

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Review: It’s a Xiaomi Ultra-HD TV, Minus the Screen

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support are now part of the feature set.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 3 April 2023 17:35 IST
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Review: It’s a Xiaomi Ultra-HD TV, Minus the Screen

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is priced at Rs. 4,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has both the PatchWall and Android TV UIs
  • There is 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage
  • The device works with Google Assistant for voice commands

Xiaomi would probably want you buy its televisions first, but if you think your existing TV still has some life left in it — the screen, at least — then the company has solutions on that front as well. Xiaomi has a small but sensible range of streaming devices, which plug into the HDMI port of your television and add enhanced smart connectivity and capabilities. The latest in this range is the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which is the most compact and capable device of its kind from the company to date.

Priced at Rs. 4,999 in India, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Ultra-HD streaming capabilities, along with support for high dynamic range (HDR) content up to the Dolby Vision format, and Dolby Atmos audio. It's also considerably smaller than the Mi Box 4K, allowing you to plug it directly into your TV's HDMI port where it will stay conveniently out of sight. Is this the best value-for-money streaming device you can buy right now? Find out in this review.

xiaomi tv stick 4k review android tv 2 Xiaomi

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K runs on Android TV 11, with the new Google TV-like UI as seen here

 

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K design and specifications

Like the original Mi TV Stick, and fortunately unlike the Mi Box 4K, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is small and light enough to keep itself anchored to the back of your television when plugged into the HDMI port. You do, of course, need to connect it to a power source, and in most cases connecting it to your television's USB-A port should be sufficient.

If it's proving to be tricky, a power adapter is included in the box, and you can connect it directly to a power socket for a more reliable power supply. Also included in the box is an HDMI extender accessory and remote to control the streaming device. The ‘stick' itself is quite nondescript with just a single logo on the outer side of its black surface, but that's entirely fine given that you likely won't ever see it in normal operation.

When it comes to specifications, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K largely matches up to what most Android TV-powered streaming devices offer. As the name suggests, the device supports streaming at up to Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) resolution, with support for high dynamic range content at up to the Dolby Vision format, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS HD audio support.

The streaming device has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, and is powered by a quad-core processor, with Bluetooth 5 and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K runs on Android TV 11, with both the stock Android TV user interface as well as Xiaomi's PatchWall UI on top.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K remote and features

Xiaomi's classic remote — popular on its range of televisions — is bundled with the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K as well. With the company adding the PatchWall UI to the streaming device, the remote has a button to quickly jump to PatchWall, in addition to the other buttons for basic functions such as power, navigation, volume adjustment, and invoking Google Assistant.

There are also hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and the app drawer. The remote uses Bluetooth for connectivity with the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which also enables the sending of voice data for Google Assistant using the built-in microphone. As always, the remote is powered by two AAA batteries.

xiaomi tv stick 4k review stick Xiaomi

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage

 

Apart from what's already been mentioned, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K supports Google Chromecast with up to Ultra-HD casting, and Google Assistant can be used to search for content as well as seek answers to simple queries and control IoT devices that might be linked to your account. The feature set isn't too detailed, but the standalone functionality of the device is enough on its own.

Either Android TV or PatchWall can be used on the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K depending on your preference, and you can very easily switch between them as well. The former is a bit more app-focused, while the latter works on content curation and recommendations that highlight content and direct you to the appropriate streaming platforms based on your choices.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K performance

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is, for all intents and purposes, a Xiaomi television minus the screen. What makes it particularly impressive is the size of the entire package; it's a fair bit smaller than popular Ultra-HD streaming devices from the Fire TV range, and its form factor is arguably more convenient than that of the Chromecast with Google TV.

These similarities reflect in the operating system and the way everything functions, with the hardware effectively able to handle Android TV 11 and PatchWall without much trouble. I didn't experience any performance issues with the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K during my time with it, and the device functioned reliably as a source device by fetching content in the best possible resolution and formats according to my TV set up.

xiaomi tv stick 4k review patchwall Xiaomi

Xiaomi's PatchWall UI can be accessed on the TV Stick 4K by pressing the PatchWall button on the remote

 

Unlike some of the more capable (and as a result, more complicated) streaming devices, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K isn't a difficult device to use. I didn't have to tweak too many settings, and the device usually worked with the right resolution and formats particularly when connected to just a TV without any other devices such as soundbars or speakers in the setup.

The remote occasionally took a fraction of a second too long to respond, but this didn't annoy me too much. While you can install games from the Google Play store and play on the TV, it's not the ideal device for this kind of use case, and is largely geared around streaming audio and video from popular services.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support comes in handy if you have a compatible TV or audio system, and subscriptions to services which work with the formats such as Netflix and Apple TV+. It's worth noting here that there is unfortunately no support for HDR10+ on the Xiaomi TV Stick, so this streaming device is best paired with a TV that supports Dolby Vision. On an HDR10+ television, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K was only able to stream at the HDR10 format with Ultra-HD content.

While most streaming devices function smoothly on stable Wi-Fi connections, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K worked reasonably well even when connected to a relatively less stable mobile hotspot. That said, 5G connectivity generally ensured speeds were fast enough to handle buffer-free Ultra-HD streaming. Nonetheless, it's a worthwhile option for those relying on mobile Internet connections at home.

Verdict

As with many of Xiaomi's products, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K succeeds because of its pricing. At Rs. 4,999, it's considerably more affordable than competing products such as the Chromecast with Google TV and Amazon Fire TV stick 4K Max, while offering a largely reliable and uncomplicated Ultra-HD and HDR streaming experience.

Although the lack of support for HDR10+ content might be a problem for some depending on the TV you plan to use it with, there's very little else to complain about with the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. The convenient size and form factor also helps make this an easy recommendation for anyone looking to buy a functional and reliable Ultra-HD streaming device, assuming your use case is primarily watching content.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Pros:

  • Convenient size and form factor
  • Ultra-HD streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • Reliable and uncomplicated functionality
  • Very good value for money

Cons:

  • HDR10+ format not supported

Ratings:

Design and specifications: 8
Features: 8
Value for money: 9
Overall: 8

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Review, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Features, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Price, Ultra-HD, 4K, Streaming, Android TV, Android TV 11, PatchWall, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Vivo T2 Series Key Specifications Tipped; to Reportedly Go on Sale via Flipkart
Has GPT-4 Really Passed the Startling Threshold of Human-Level Artificial Intelligence? Well, It Depends

Related Stories

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Review: It’s a Xiaomi Ultra-HD TV, Minus the Screen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Individual Chats From Prying Eyes: Details
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  5. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  6. Google Nearby Share Feature Now Allows Transfer of Files to Windows PC
  7. Truecaller: How to Change Name, Delete Account, Remove Tags, More
  8. Nokia C12 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  10. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock
  2. Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Lock Individual Chats, Suggests Android Beta Update
  4. Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices
  5. Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents
  6. TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen
  8. Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani
  9. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details
  10. IISc Researchers Develop Ultramicroscopic Supercapacitor With Enhanced Energy Storage Capacity: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.