Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on February 14

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K was first launched in December 2021.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 February 2023 20:41 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is powered by a Cortex A35 chipset

Highlights
  • It helps turn regular television into a Smart TV
  • It comes with a Mi Voice Remote with an Assistant button
  • The remote has Netflix and Amazon Prime Video shortcuts

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, the Chinese electronics company's smart home product, will in India on February 14. The tech giant first released the product in December 2021. It helps transform a regular television into a smart one. The device runs Android TV 11 and supports Dolby Vision technology for improved video playback. The Indian version will include Xiaomi's Patchwall, which the company already uses in its smart TV offerings. The TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad core Cortex A35 chipset.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with a Mi Voice Remote which has a dedicated Assistant button. It comes pre-loaded with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, and supports both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The remote also has shortcut buttons for each of the apps and features a built-in Chromecast.

Launched first in December 2021, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad core Cortex-A35, accompanied by a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The stick offers the internal storage capacity of 8GB. The device runs on Android TV 11.

As the name suggests, once plugged in, it helps a regular television to turn into a smart television. The smart home device supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It also includes an HDMI port for connecting to a television and a Micro-USB port for charging.

In the box, Xiaomi packs one TV Stick 4K, one remote control, one power adapter, and one HDMI Extender cable along with a user manual. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K streaming device, available in the colour black, weighs 42.8 grams and measures 106.8x29.4x15.4mm. No details on the pricing of the Indian variant of the product is available yet.

Meanwhile, the Mi TV Stick, launched in August 2020, debuted in India at Rs. 2,799.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
