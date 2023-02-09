Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, the Chinese electronics company's smart home product, will in India on February 14. The tech giant first released the product in December 2021. It helps transform a regular television into a smart one. The device runs Android TV 11 and supports Dolby Vision technology for improved video playback. The Indian version will include Xiaomi's Patchwall, which the company already uses in its smart TV offerings. The TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad core Cortex A35 chipset.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with a Mi Voice Remote which has a dedicated Assistant button. It comes pre-loaded with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, and supports both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The remote also has shortcut buttons for each of the apps and features a built-in Chromecast.

Launched first in December 2021, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad core Cortex-A35, accompanied by a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The stick offers the internal storage capacity of 8GB. The device runs on Android TV 11.

As the name suggests, once plugged in, it helps a regular television to turn into a smart television. The smart home device supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It also includes an HDMI port for connecting to a television and a Micro-USB port for charging.

In the box, Xiaomi packs one TV Stick 4K, one remote control, one power adapter, and one HDMI Extender cable along with a user manual. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K streaming device, available in the colour black, weighs 42.8 grams and measures 106.8x29.4x15.4mm. No details on the pricing of the Indian variant of the product is available yet.

Meanwhile, the Mi TV Stick, launched in August 2020, debuted in India at Rs. 2,799.

