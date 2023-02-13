Technology News
The Xiaomi 13 series models will feature Leica-branded rear cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 February 2023 18:07 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 series runs Android 13-based MIUI 14

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series will launch globally on February 26
  • The series contains a base and a pro model
  • Both models are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi 13 series smartphones have been long anticipated to launch in the global markets. The series — consisting of a base and a pro model — launched in China in December 2022. The smartphone in the Xiaomi 13 lineup come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handsets were also recently spotted on several certification sites, hinting at their impending release globally, as well as in India. A recent leak has suggested the storage options and the colour variants that the Xiaomi 13 base model will be available in.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) hinted that the global variant of the base Xiaomi 13 series smartphone will be available in four storage configurations and four colour options. As seen in the tweet, the “Limited editions” colour options for the upcoming smartphone by Xiaomi appear to be black, green, red, and yellow.

The tweet by Guglani also suggested that the Xiaomi 13 base global variant will be available in four configurations — 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM +256GB storage, 12GB RAM +256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM +512GB storage.

Another tweet by tipster Snoopy Tech (@snoopytech) shared design renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 smartphones. This includes the much-talked-about Xiaomi 13 Lite. According to the renders, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite will have curved displays. The base Xiaomi 13, on the other hand, will have a flat display with a flat-edge design. These leaked images illustrate the Xiaomi 13 Lite with a pill-shaped notch, reinforcing that the model is likely to be rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2.

Xiaomi 13 smartphone is expected to have specifications similar to the model that debuted in China, which run MIUI 14 and has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Notably, the Xiaomi 13 smartphones will also feature Lecia-branded cameras. The two companies already worked together previously on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and are expected to work on several other devices in the future as a result of their recently secured partnership.

Like the Chinese variants, the global variants of the Xiaomi 13 smartphones are likely to feature a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, headed by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with HyperOIS.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
The Night Manager Indian Adaptation Featured on John Le Carre Book Cover
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

