Xiaomi 13 series smartphones have been long anticipated to launch in the global markets. The series — consisting of a base and a pro model — launched in China in December 2022. The smartphone in the Xiaomi 13 lineup come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handsets were also recently spotted on several certification sites, hinting at their impending release globally, as well as in India. A recent leak has suggested the storage options and the colour variants that the Xiaomi 13 base model will be available in.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) hinted that the global variant of the base Xiaomi 13 series smartphone will be available in four storage configurations and four colour options. As seen in the tweet, the “Limited editions” colour options for the upcoming smartphone by Xiaomi appear to be black, green, red, and yellow.

The tweet by Guglani also suggested that the Xiaomi 13 base global variant will be available in four configurations — 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM +256GB storage, 12GB RAM +256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM +512GB storage.

Another tweet by tipster Snoopy Tech (@snoopytech) shared design renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 smartphones. This includes the much-talked-about Xiaomi 13 Lite. According to the renders, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite will have curved displays. The base Xiaomi 13, on the other hand, will have a flat display with a flat-edge design. These leaked images illustrate the Xiaomi 13 Lite with a pill-shaped notch, reinforcing that the model is likely to be rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2.

Xiaomi 13 smartphone is expected to have specifications similar to the model that debuted in China, which run MIUI 14 and has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Notably, the Xiaomi 13 smartphones will also feature Lecia-branded cameras. The two companies already worked together previously on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and are expected to work on several other devices in the future as a result of their recently secured partnership.

Like the Chinese variants, the global variants of the Xiaomi 13 smartphones are likely to feature a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, headed by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with HyperOIS.

