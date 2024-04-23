Lava has finally entered the wearable segment to give stiff competition to its rival. The company has introduced Lava Prowatch Zn, its maiden watch, which comes loaded with a plethora of features and some interesting specifications. The latest smartwatch packs a large AMOLED display, accurate PPG sensors, long battery life, a premium design, and more. Interestingly, the smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs2,599, which makes it a compelling option in this price segment. The Lava Prowatch Zn makes a good first impression with its long list of features. However, there are only a select few that excite us. Here is a list of five things and features we like about the all-new Lava Prowatch Zn.

5 Things We Liked About Lava Prowatch Zn

Large AMOLED Display

One of the key highlights of the Lava Prowatch Zn is its display. The smartwatch has a large 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers 600nits of peak brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection to make it durable. Being an AMOLED screen, the smartwatch supports Always On Display (AOD). You also get 150+ watch faces, which further sweeten the deal.

The smartwatch also offers a premium design. It is available in two versions: one with zinc alloy metal straps and one with silicone straps. The metallic version is again available in two colour options for both variants, including Valyrian Grey and Dragonglass Black. It also features a rotating crown that helps to navigate with ease.

PPG Sensor and Health Features

The company claims that the latest smartwatch offers a high-level PPG sensor for better accuracy. The device provides high-accuracy PPG sensors VC9202 and VP60A, allowing accurate health parameter measurements. With this, one can measure Activity, Stress, Breath, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and 24x7 heart rating monitoring. It also comes loaded with a Realtek RTL8763EWE-VP chipset that provides a stable performance. Moreover, you get 110+ sports modes

Software and Apps

The device also packs a punch when it comes to apps. The company claims that it has designed the supporting app Prospot, which makes getting all the information on your smartphone easier. Moreover, the smartwatch also features in-built games like 2048, Jigsaw Puzzle, Racing, Discoloration, and more. It also packs an in-built calculator. Furthermore, you also get smart notifications, which allow users to check the notifications with a simple tap.

The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, making it easier to answer and make calls directly from the watch. You can use the quick dial pad to enter the mobile number, save a contact, or even record a call. You can also use the Quick Reply feature to reply to the caller instantly through the watch.

Big Battery

The Lava Prowatch Zn also offers an impressive battery life for its price point. The smartwatch comes loaded with a 350mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 8 days under normal usage, up to 3 days with Bluetooth calling, and offer a standby time of up to 20 days. Moreover, the smartwatch can be fully charged in one hour.

IP68 Water Resistant

The smartwatch comes loaded with an IP68 rating, which makes it a complete package. The Lava Prowatch Zn can withstand immersion up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

1 Thing We Didn't Like About Lava Prowatch Zn

User Interface

Although the company claims that the application is built in-house, it still offers limited functionality. During our brief testing period, we noticed that the Prospot application was a bit laggy. Moreover, we also noticed that the smartwatch user interface was lagging slightly.